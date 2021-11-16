The bowling teams from Greeneville and Dobyns-Bennett squared off at Olympia Lanes on Monday.
In boys, the Indians of Dobyns-Bennett jumped to a 7-1 lead behind CJ Rickert’s 235 and Peyton Keesee’s 225. Greeneville was paced by Alex Litchfield’s 215 and Grant Litchfield’s 172. D-B swept the Baker games by scores of 175-144, 225-141, 162-144, 212-104 and 202-104 to solidify a 22-1 win. D-B remains unbeaten, while Greeneville falls 3-4.
In girls, the Lady Indians jumped to a 7-1 advantage behind Kayla Southerland’s 159 and Abby-Jay Jardines’ 141. The Lady Devils were paced by Kaylee Wallen’s 148. In the Baker format, D-B pulled away 113-85, 109-90, 118-101, 125-76 and 114-91 to seal a 22-1 win.
Greeneville will bowl against Cherokee on Tuesday in Rogersville. D-B face Chuckey-Doak on Wednesday at Olympia Lanes.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL GMS Sweeps
Three players scored in double figures on opening night, as the Greeneville Middle School boys defeated Sullivan Heights 65-18.
Trey Thompson led Greeneville with 15 points. Zaydyn Anderson added 13, Yordan Gomez-Mills had 11, Maddox Bishop eight, Bishop Merriweather six and Landon Aldridge five. Bishop, Thompson and Gomez-Mills each hit a 3-pointer.
Anderson scored nine in the first quarter, as the Devils led 18-4 after one and 33-9 at halftime. Thompson then added four baskets in the third quarter.
The Lady Devils used a balanced scoring effort to post a 41-35 win. Matea Gray dropped in a team-high 11 points with Jordan Swatzell, Emma Shelton and Julia Woolsey adding nine apiece. Kyleigh Crawford and Gray each hit from 3-point range.
Greeneville built a 10-1 advantage after the first quarter, led 21-17 at halftime and 31-25 after three.