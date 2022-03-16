BAILEYTON — Christian Derry went the distance on the mound and belted a two-run homer to lead the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights to a 4-1 non-district baseball win over the North Greene Huskies on Tuesday.
In his seven innings of work, Derry gave up three hits, an unearned run, walked none and struck out five.
North Greene took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Drexel Gant reached on an error, took second on a groundout and scored on a double to center field by Jeshua Crawford.
Chuckey-Doak went ahead 2-1 with two unearned runs without a hit in the second.
Cole Lamons reached on an error to lead off the inning and Wade Fletcher worked a walk to put Knights at first and second.
An out later, Datyn Bowman reached on an error, allowing Lamons and Fletcher to score for the 2-1 lead.
Chuckey-Doak made it 4-1 in the fifth when Bowman led off with a walk and Derry followed with a homer to center.
Gant drew the start on the mound for North Greene and took the loss. In five innings, he gave up a hit, four runs (two earned), walked four and struck out seven.
Crawford tossed two shutout innings of relief. He gave up a hit, walked none and struck out three.
Cole Lamons had a double for Chuckey-Doak. Crawford was 2-for-3 for North Greene, while Don Stansfield was 1-for-2.
Chuckey-Doak, now 1-1, plays at Morristown West at 6 p.m. Thursday. North Greene (0-1) plays at West Greene at 5 p.m. Thursday.
GREENEVILLE 13
CLAIBORNE 2
Greeneville got four strong innings on the mound from starter AJ Smith and home runs from Preston Justice and Carson Quillen in the District 2-3A win at Dale Alexander Field.
In his four innings, Smith gave up two hits, an unearned run, walked one and struck out six.
Caden Fillers pitched the fifth and sixth innings for Greeneville. He gave up two hits, a run, walked three and struck out three.
Greeneville cranked out 13 hits. Quillen was 3-for-4 with his homer and three RBI; Corbin Cannon was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI; Justice was 2-for-4 with his homer and two RBI; Ty Casteel was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI; Anderson Franklin had a double; Eli House had a hit and two RBI; and Colton Richards and Parker Shipley each had a hit and an RBI.
Greeneville, now 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the district, will play the rest of the week in a tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
SOUTH GREENE 8
HAPPY VALLEY 3
ELIZABETHTON — Dustin Crum tossed 6⅓ solid innings and went 2-for-4 with two RBI at the plate as South Greene evened its overall and District 1-2A records at 1-1.
In his 6⅓ innings, Crum surrendered eight hits, three runs (two earned), walked three and struck out six.
Cody Rambo recorded the final two outs on the mound for South Greene.
TJ Buckner was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for South Greene, while Tucker Brown had a hit and an RBI.
South Greene plays at Cocke County at 5 p.m. Thursday.
SOFTBALL
ELIZABETHTON 13
CHUCKEY-DOAK 3
AFTON — Elizabethton dominated the first two innings, pushing across nine runs to spoil Chuckey-Doak’s home opener.
Maely Ingram led the Lady Cyclones with her 3-for-5 effort, scoring three runs and accounting for 75% of her team’s hits.
Down 5-0 in the first inning, Chuckey-Doak pulled within 5-3 in the bottom of the frame but couldn’t score again. Makayla Ramsey went 3-for-3 with an RBI double in the first inning to lead the way. Hayleigh Taylor, who singled, and Saniah Atchison both scored for the Lady Black Knights, who collected five hits. Sydney Shipley recorded Chuckey-Doak’s final hit.
The Lady Black Knights visit David Crockett at 5 p.m. Monday.