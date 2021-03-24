The Greeneville boys soccer team improved to 1-1 with a 5-2 win over Morristown East on Tuesday.
Brady Quillen scored two goals for Greeneville. Sam Crawford, Cade Snelson and Cooper Shepard each added a goal.
Alden Wakefield had a pair of assists and Park Mitchel added an assist.
The Greene Devils will play in the Bearden Invitational this weekend.
GIRLS TENNIS
Greeneville 6 Morristown East 3Greeneville got and 8-1 win from Katie Leonard at No. 1 singles, an 8-5 win from Morgan Mysinger at No. 2, an 8-3 win from Nia Newberry 8-3 at No. 5 and an 8-2 win from Palmer Ballard 8-2 at No. 6.
In doubles, Leonard and Mysinger teamed for an 8-1 win at No. 1, and Zoey Hayes and Ballard won 8-1 at No. 3.
BOYS TENNIS Greeneville 7 Morristown East 2
The Greene Devils’ Brayden Kennedy won 8-0 at No. 1 singles, Jackson Weems won 8-4 at No. 2, Masen Flaglor won 8-6 at No. 3, Tanner Smith won 8-5 at No. 4 and Grayson Hite won 8-6 at No. 6.
Kennedy and Weems teamed to win 8-2 at No. 1 doubles, while Flaglor and Smith won 9-7 at No. 2.
SOFTBALL Greeneville 15 Cumberland Gap 0
Greeneville cranked out 17 hits, including seven doubles, to improve to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in District 2-2A.
Kaley Bradley went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Ansley Collins was 3-for-4 with two doubles, Laicy Darnell was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI, Ashlyn Rachon was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, Lydia Darnell was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Lauren Million was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Madison Carpenter was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Chloee Etherton was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Bradley went the distance in the circle. In four innings, she gave up a hit, walked none and struck out four.
BASEBALL Chuckey-Doak 13 Cumberland Gap 3
Matthew Palazzo went the distance to pick up the win. In five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs (one earned), walked four and struck out seven.
Connor Lamons went 2-for-2 with two RBI for Chuckey-Doak, while Wade Fletcher was 2-for-4. Hunter Ball had a hit and three RBI, Jaylen Willett had a hit and two RBI, Cadin Tullock had a hit and an RBI, Cole Lamons had a triple, and Dalyn Bowman and Joshua Guy each had a hit.
David Crockett 13 North Greene 3
Tucker Owen was 2-for-2, Jonah Palmer had a double and an RBI, and Cayden Foulks and Jeshua Crawford each had a hit and an RBI for North Greene.
Carter Morelock and Brady Harkleroad each added a hit for the Huskies.