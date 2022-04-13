ERWIN — Not surprisingly, Greeneville dominated the number of shots taken. Very surprisingly, the Greene Devils couldn’t score in the first half.
After a slow start, Greeneville finally found the back of the net and pulled away from Unicoi County 4-1 on Tuesday night.
The Greene Devils (5-4-1, 2-0 District 1-2A) took 31 shots while limiting the home team to four, 16 coming on goal. Whether it was the slick conditions on natural grass or the inability to finish, Greeneville overcame it with three goals in an 11-minute stretch.
Drew Shelton finally broke the scoreless tie in the 42nd minute, heading in a corner kick from Austin Beets. Shelton doubled Greeneville’s lead in the 51st minute off Drew Hillyer’s assist.
Blake Rogers made it 3-0 a minute later, redirecting the ball from five yards away after Shelton had crossed to him.
Beets scored the final goal in the 61st minute, hitting a bicycle kick from inside the 6-yard box on a Cooper Shepherd assist.
The Blue Devils (3-4, 1-1) scored their only goal in the 58th minute after GHS misplayed the ball in the box following a free kick.
Unicoi County had one other shot on goal, which Aiden Creech saved. The Blue Devils saved 12 Greeneville shots on goal.
UNIVERSITY HIGH 2 CHUCKEY-DOAK 1
JOHNSON CITY — University High gained the upper hand on both Greene County schools in the district race with a win over the Black Knights at Winged Deer Park on Tuesday night.
Starting with Sean Humbert’s throw-in, the Black Knights (4-4, 0-1 District 1-A) went on the attack during the 26th minute. Roberto Vazquez controlled the ball and made a strong pass across the box to Ethan Grindstaff, who sent the ball low and away for the equalizer.
The Buccaneers (5-4-1, 2-0), however, scored the winning goal in the 71st minute on an open shot just outside the box.
“We had nearly a dozen quality opportunities to score and it just wasn’t in the cards,” Chuckey-Doak coach Cory Braithwaite said. “In reality, it’s probably the best game we’ve played. But it’s a disappointment to lose when we have the capability to get a decisive victory in district play … once we put together two full haves, we will have the ability to be great.”
The Black Knights sent at least three open shots over the net, and University saved a header on a corner kick opportunity. Chuckey-Doak didn’t test the goalkeeper other than that, according to Braithwaite. The coach did praise Hayden Anderson, Rio Little and Vazquez for their efforts.
University broke the scoreless tie in the seventh minute off a corner kick, as the ball barely crossed the line before Chuckey-Doak could save it.
BASEBALL UNIVERSITY HIGH 16 NORTH GREENE 0
JOHNSON CITY — Cade Pollock pitched a two-hit shutout and batted 3-for-4 with a double, helping University High take down North Greene in five innings at ETSU.
Pollock struck out four and walked two in the win. Miles Bembry and Jesse Greene both collected two hits, and Joseph Armstrong had a double to lead the Buccaneers (8-7, 2-1 District 1-A).
University scored five runs in the first inning and 10 more in the second to build a comfortable lead, aided by four North Greene errors.
Colton Robbins and Seth Charlton both singled for the Huskies (8-5, 4-2), while Drexel Gant took the loss after pitching the first 1.1 innings.
SOFTBALL
LAKEWAY CHRISTIAN 13
GREENEVILLE 7
WHITE PINE — Lakeway Christian Academy responded with a vengeance after Greeneville had tied the game. The Lady Lions scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning en route to the win.
Katie Fultz went the distance and struck out seven, allowing 10 hits while going 3-for-4 at the plate. Katie Whitaker, Myla Russell and Zayle Elkins all had two hits with Alyssa Williams, Kacey Pillion and Kinsey Moore doubling for Lakeway (16-4).
Lydia Darnell and Ansley Collins each doubled home a run, before Ella Moore’s RBI single pulled Greeneville (15-8) even in the top of the fifth, 5-5. But it was all Lakeway from there.
Kaley Bradley, Moore, Laicy Darnell and Kyla Jobe all recorded two hits with Collins and Lydia Darnell adding one apiece.
Leah Phillips surrendered 14 hits and struck out two in the defeat, though only four of Lakeway’s runs were earned. The Lady Devils committed four errors in the game.