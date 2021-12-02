Greeneville and Chuckey Doak squared off in bowling Wednesday evening at Olympia Lanes.
Trey Gudger (187), Alex Litchfield (162) and David Carpenter (156) got the ball rolling for the Greene Devils as they jumped to an 8-0 lead. Eli Garber’s 140 and Zander Cummings’ 135 paced the Knights.
The first Baker game saw Greeneville take a 180-157 win and pull ahead at 10-0. In the next two games, the Greene Devils threw four consecutive strikes to win 168-163 and threw two in a row (along with a spare) to take the next one 154-136 for a 14-0 advantage.
The Knights took the final two baker games, but Greeneville finished with a 16-7 win.
In girls, Kaylee Wallen (157), Ariana Powell (106) and Gwendolyn Marion (105) pushed Greeneville to a 7-1 lead. The Lady Devils swept the five Baker games en route to a 22-1 victory.
Greeneville will host Cherokee on Thursday afternoon at Olympia Lanes.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL BOYS South Greene 50 Chuckey-Doak 27
Will Arrowood scored 14 points and Charlie Lane chipped in 11 for South Greene, which led 16-10 after one quarter and 25-12 at halftime.
Cayden Fillers added eight points and Lucas Couch finished with seven for the Rebels.
South Greene 39 Church Hill 23
South Greene outscored Church Hill 13-2 over the final quarter.
The Rebels got 15 points from Lucas Couch and nine from Zachary Mason.
GIRLS Chuckey-Doak 54 South Greene 26
Brylee Tullock pumped in a game-high 24 points to lead Chuckey-Doak, which jumped to a 23-6 lead after one quarter.
Rylee Rawlings added 12 points for Chuckey-Doak. Kortnei Bailey led South Greene with six points.
In JV, Chuckey-Doak defeated South Greene 32-8. Jayden Myers scored 11 points for Chuckey-Doak, while Clarissa Davis paced South Greene with six.