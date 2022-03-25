GATLINBURG — Greeneville braved both the cool temperatures and Pope John Paul II to collect its first win on the pitch Friday night.
The Greene Devils scored three goals in the final 12 minutes to finally distance themselves in a 5-2 win to begin the Smoky Mountain Cup.
Drew Shelton and David Fisher both scored to give Greeneville (1-1) a 2-1 lead, and the teams traded goals over a one-minute stretch during the latter stages. Cade Snelson accounted for Greeneville’s third goal as the Devils maintained a 3-2 lead.
Frustration had set in for the Knights, who finished with just nine players after losing two to straight red cards. Alden Wakefield found the back of the net twice in the final nine minutes.
Aiden Creech faced just six shots on goal and saved four.
Greeneville takes on Woodmont (S.C.) at 12:40 p.m. Saturday.
EVANGEL CHRISTIAN 3 CHUCKEY-DOAK 1
GATLINBURG — Noah Turner completed the hat trick and led Evangel Christian (Ala.) past Chuckey-Doak in the Smoky Mountain Cup on Friday.
But a sloppy second half ended on a high note for the Black Knights (0-3). Robert Vazquez passed to Ethan Grindstaff, who then found Marco Rojas in the box. Rojas beat the keeper low and away for the goal to get Chuckey-Doak on the board.
Levi Wirt grabbed 13 saves for the Black Knights, who played their “best half so far” in the first 40 minutes according to coach Cory Braithwaite. Chuckey-Doak got seven shots, with Grindstaff hitting the crossbar just before halftime. Braithwaite also praised the defensive efforts of Rio Little, Nic Fugate, Josue Benitez, Sean Humbert and Hayden Anderson as well as wide midfielders Andres Sobrero, Logan Balding, Brayan Noria and Brayden Collins.
“Definitely the best we have played so far this season,” Braithwaite said. “The boys are getting better and better every game. Teamwork was on full display … we’re communicating and passing better than ever.”
Chuckey-Doak plays its final Smoky Mountain Cup match at 4:20 p.m. Saturday against East Robertson.
{h4 style=”text-align: center;”}BASEBALL{/h4}
NORTHVIEW ACADEMY 4
WEST GREENE 3
MOSHEIM — West Greene scored the first three runs but couldn’t add to it, as the visiting Cougars tied the game in the third inning before scoring the go-ahead run in the fifth for the 4-3 win.
Karson Martin, who led off the fifth with a base hit, made it home on a double steal for the winning run. It was one of only three hits allowed by the Buffaloes (3-4), who committed four errors.
Jacob Smith went the distance to get the win, fanning three batters and allowing two earned runs on six hits.
Mason McCamey went 2-for-3 to lead West Greene, following Keith Valentine’s first-inning double with an RBI single to break the scoreless tie. And after McCamey plated on a passed ball, Maddox Garber scored on C Wilhoit’s sacrifice fly for a 3-0 West Greene lead.
Judson Higgins and Jaden Gregg both singled for the Buffaloes. Valentine was tagged with the loss after going 5.0 innings, striking out five and giving up one earned run on three hits. Gregg held the Cougars hitless with one strikeout in the last two frames.
SULLIVAN EAST 9 CHUCKEY-DOAK 7
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East scored seven runs between the fifth and sixth innings, erasing a five-run deficit and rallying past Chuckey-Doak 9-7.
Dylan Bartley hit a double and a home run to finish 2-for-3 at the plate, while Justice Dillard also went yard for the Patriots. Ethan Waters singled home the two winning runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Tyson Mitchell pitched the seventh inning to get the win.
Dillon Shelton, who went 3-for-4, hit a two-run home run to give the Black Knights (5-3) a 5-2 lead in the third inning. Datyn Bowman’s two-run double in the fifth made it 7-2 before East’s rally.
Wade Fletcher went 2-for-3 as the Black Knights held an 8-7 edge in hits.
Connor Lamons went 5⅓ innings and struck out three while allowing four earned runs on five hits. Fletcher allowed two earned runs on two hits in the last ⅔ of an inning.
DOBYNS-BENNETT 13 GREENEVILLE 1
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett amassed 11 hits, five for extra bases, to defeat Greeneville in five innings.
The Indians (5-3) led 2-0 after two innings and 6-0 after three before pushing across seven runs in the fourth. Tanner Kilgore, Turner Stout and Aiden Arnette both recorded two hits for D-B, with Stout doubling twice and Isaac Hale hitting a grand slam.
Stout also got the win, striking out four and giving up just one earned run on two hits.
Anderson Franklin knocked an RBI single in the fourth inning, and Ty Casteel doubled to round out Greeneville’s two hits. AJ Smith, Parker Shipley and Eli House all saw the mound for the Greene Devils (2-7).
{h4 style=”text-align: center;”}SOFTBALL{/h4}
HANCOCK COUNTY 9 NORTH GREENE 8
SNEEDVILLE — North Greene’s three-game winning streak came to a close Friday night, but the Lady Huskies didn’t go down without a fight.
North Greene (4-6) scored five runs in the top of the seventh and had two runners on base with two outs, but a fly-out cut the comeback short.
Cambell Gaby and Anna Weems started the seventh with back-to-back doubles, and McKinlee Weems’ two-run double made it 9-7 before Zoe Sanders singled home another with two down.
Gaby and Loren Blevins both recorded two hits, both of Gaby’s being doubles, while Paysli Randolph and Haley Bailey both added doubles. North Greene held a 10-7 advantage in hits.
Randolph went 1.1 innings and took the loss, allowing two earned runs on four hits before Kylee Jones gave up two earned on three hits over the last 4.2 innings.
Kylie Jarnigan doubled twice and went 3-for-3 to lead the Lady Indians.
SOUTH GREENE RESCHEDULED
South Greene’s home game against Happy Valley scheduled for Friday night was postponed.
The District 1-2A rivals will now play a doubleheader at Happy Valley on April 12.