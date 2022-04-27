ELIZABETHTON — Once again, the road to the District 1-2A title runs through Greeneville.
The Greene Devils extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches Tuesday night, defeating Elizabethton 5-1 at Citizens Bank Stadium.
With two goals in the first 2:39, Greeneville (8-4-2, 3-0 District 1-2A) coasted to victory. In fact, the winners held a 5-0 lead at halftime and were never truly threatened.
Austin Beets broke the scoreless tie just 40 seconds in, going side net from 10 yards after Drew Shelton dispossessed the Cyclones (7-2-2, 2-1). Shelton doubled Greeneville’s lead in the third minute when he split two defenders and sent a 15-yard shot into the left side.
On a 14th-minute corner kick, Shelton dummied his defender which allowed Alden Wakefield to scored from seven yards off a deflection.
Blake Rogers accounted for Greeneville’s final two goals, the first coming in the 30th minute as he one-timed Brady Quillen’s assist. Rogers then made it 5-0 with five seconds until intermission, converting a free kick from Park Mitchel into the upper right 90.
Eli Williams got Elizabethton on the scoreboard in the 69th, capitalizing on a misplayed ball in the back.
Tanner Myers, who replaced Aiden Creech in goal due to injury, saved three shots in the second half. The Greene Devils outshot Betsy 20-6 overall and 15-4 on goal.
SOFTBALL
SOUTH GREENE 13
CHEROKEE 2
ROGERSVILLE — Whitney Casteel’s red-hot hitting and South Greene’s winning streak continued Tuesday night.
The Lady Rebels (14-11) took the lead in the fourth inning and steadily pulled away, adding two more runs in the fifth and seven in the sixth for the run-rule win.
Casteel batted 4-for-5 from her leadoff spot with a home run. Amelia Mullins ripped a double and a single while Evie Rader, Anna Willett, Madison Hensley and Katie Willett both singled twice. Lexi Miller, Allison Penley and Kaylee Whitson all singled to round out South Greene’s 17 hits.
Casteel and Miller sent home three runs with consecutive two-out base hits in the fourth for a 4-2 lead. Mullins’ two-run double then made it 6-2 in the fifth.
Casteel then led off the sixth inning with a solo home run before Hensley, Katie Willett, Whitson and Casteel all singled in runs.
Mallory Fillers pitched 3.2 innings to get the win, striking out two and allowing one earned run on two hits. Miller limited Cherokee to two hits over the last 2.1 frames.
GAME 1
NORTH GREENE 2
JOHNSON COUNTY 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — Jeshua Crawford made sure North Greene’s first-inning runs were enough.
Crawford struck out two and scattered four hits over five innings as North Greene won the opener of Tuesday’s doubleheader.
The Huskies (11-9) recorded all three of their hits in the opening frame with one out. Brady Harkleroad, Damian Burns and Crawford knocked three straight singles, the last scoring a run before Burns scored on a groundout.
Two of Johnson County’s singles came in the second inning, but a 6-4-3 double play ended the threat. The Huskies turned another one in the third, doubling off a runner at first on a fly-out.
GAME 2
JOHNSON COUNTY 7
NORTH GREENE 2
The Longhorns got the upper hand early in the nightcap, scoring three runs in the first inning and four in the third.
Seth Condor batted 2-for-2 to help Johnson County tally seven hits.
North Greene did capitalize on an error and two walks in the second inning. Seth Charlton scored on a passed ball, and Colton Robbins plated on Don Stansfield’s sacrifice fly to make it 3-2.
Drexel Gant, Damian Burns and Jeshua Crawford all singled for the Huskies.