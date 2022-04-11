KNOXVILLE — Greeneville closed out the Bearden Invitational in about the best way possible — taking down a defending state champion.
Austin-East has since relocated to Region 2 in Class 2A. But the Greene Devils took care of business in the first half of their 2-0 win over the Roadrunners Sunday afternoon.
Drew Shelton converted a penalty kick in the 22nd minute to break the scoreless tie for Greeneville (4-4-1). Zack Barnes scored nine minutes later to double the Greene Devils’ lead.
The loss dropped Austin-East to 4-4 overall, as the Roadrunners also fell to Class 3A Maryville and Jefferson County.
Greeneville finished the weekend 1-1-1 in its three matches, first dropping a 3-1 decision to Class 3A Oak Ridge (5-5) Friday night.
Snelson accounted for Greeneville’s only goal in the 59th minute off Austin Beets’ assist. But the Devils couldn’t find the equalizer.
But Greeneville did on Saturday, rallying to a 2-2 draw with Farragut (3-4-1), also a member of 3A.
The Greene Devils resume district play with a trip to Unicoi County on Tuesday.
BASEBALL Devils Tie, Fall
The Greeneville Greene Devils tied Karns 6-6 and lost to William Blount 9-0 in the East Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association tournament on Saturday.
In the 6-6 tie with Karns, Greeneville’s Colton Richards pitched three perfect innings of relief. He struck out six.
Gage Spano drew the start for Greeneville. In four innnings, he gave up five hits, six runs (one earned), walked three and struck out five.
Greeneville committed four errors.
The Greene Devils had nine hits. Anderson Franklin and Eli House each went 2-for-3 with two RBI, Preston Justice had a double and two RBI, Ty Casteel had a double, and Carson Quillen, Carson Norris and Corbin Cannon each had a hit.
In the 9-0 loss to William Blount, Greeneville committed three errors that led to five unearned runs.
Quillen, House and Justice each had a hit for Greeneville.
The Greene Devils will play Science Hill in the Johnny Whited Tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cardinal Park in Johnson City.