For the first time since starting 2-0, Greeneville’s young baseball team has tasted victory.
The Greene Devils scored five runs in the first inning Tuesday night, going on to defeat Cherokee 9-3 and split the two-game series.
Colton Richards and Parker Shipley both had two of Greeneville’s nine hits, with Shipley and Noah Murray each hitting a double.
Winning pitcher Carson Quillen led off the bottom of the first with a single to right, scoring on Ty Casteel’s ground-ball base hit. Two runs scored on sacrifice plays, and Murray’s two-out double sent home Richards and Corbin Cannon for a 5-0 lead.
Greeneville (3-8, 3-3 District 2-3A) saw its lead shrink to 5-3 but responded with a three-run fifth. Cannon singled in Shipley with Kobe Mundy and Anderson Franklin both crossing home as well. Shipley’s two-out RBI single gave Greeneville one more run in the sixth.
Quillen pitched five innings and struck out seven while giving up three hits and no earned runs. Shipley and A.J. Smith combined to allow two hits over the last two frames, with Shipley striking out three.
Devan Carpenter batted 2-for-4 to lead the Chiefs (6-2, 3-1).
NORTH GREENE 14 UNAKA 1
ELIZABETHTON — Again, all it took was one explosive inning for North Greene as the Huskies coasted past district rival Unaka.
Despite collecting only five hits, the Huskies (6-2, 2-0 District 1-A) took advantage of five Unaka errors and pushed across 12 runs in the third inning.
After his RBI single, Brady Harkleroad scored on a wild pitch for a 2-0 lead. Tanner Sexton’s RBI single made it 3-0 before North Greene added nine with two outs. Seth Charlton cracked a bases-clearing double, Sexton doubled home a pair, two scored on a wild pitch and two more on errors.
Charlton and Don Stansfield plated on wild pitches in the fourth inning. Sexton finished 2-for-3 at the plate while Charlton, Harkleroad and Drexel Gant each had one hit.
Jeshua Crawford pitched three innings and struck out six of the 14 batters he faced, allowing no earned runs and two hits.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 9 FCA FLAMES 1
PINEY FLATS — Chuckey-Doak accumulated 18 hits and steadily pulled away.
Jaylen Willett hit a team-best 3-for-4 with a triple. Cadin Tullock doubled twice and singled once while Datyn Bowman (double), Connor Lamons, Cole Lamons and Austin McBurnett recorded two hits apiece. Wade Fletcher, Dillon Shelton and Elijah Garber all singled once.
The Black Knights (6-3) led just 1-0 after two innings before pushing across two runs in the third, fourth, sixth and seventh frames.
Tullock pitched 3.1 innings to earn the win, striking out six and walking three and allowing just one hit. McBurnett gave up one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts over the last 3.2 innings.
SOFTBALL NORTH GREENE 7 COSBY 4
COSBY — North Greene scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past Cosby.
Down 4-2 after the first inning, the Lady Huskies (6-6) pulled even in the first inning. Kessie Antonelli doubled and Anna Weems singled, before Cambell Gaby sent both home with her one-out double to left.
Antonelli singled home Zoe Sanders for the go-ahead run in the seventh, and Gaby’s line-drive base hit scored two more runs.
Antonelli and Gaby both hit 3-for-4 to lead North Greene’s 11-hit effort. Haley Bailey singled twice while Sanders, Weems and Kylee Jones each had one base hit. Bailey singled home North Greene’s first two runs.
Gaby also collected the win, striking out nine and allowed four earned runs on four hits with two walks. Only one of Cosby’s four hits came after the first inning.
Reece Michaels, who batted 2-for-3 to lead Cosby, struck out eight while allowing six earned runs in taking the loss.
BOYS TENNIS CHUCKEY-DOAK 7 NORTH GREENE 2
SINGLES – 1. Brantley Campbell (C-D) def. Corbin Hayes 6-2; 2. Kyle Malone (C-D) def. Walker Hayes 6-0; 3. Vincent Sanocki (C-D) def. Logan Johnson 6-1; 4. Edwin Renfro (C-D) def. Ben Rowe 6-1; 5. Logan Hilton (C-D) def. Aaron McClain 7-6 (7-2); 6. Jan Hillerman (NG) def. Jack Darnell 6-1.
DOUBLES – 1. Campbell/Malone (C-D) def. C. Hayes/W. Hayes 6-3; 2. Johnson/Hillerman (NG) def. Sanocki/Renfro 6-2; 3. Hilton/Briley Chapman (C-D) def. Nick Mitchell/Luke Light 7-6 (7-2).
GIRLS TENNIS CHUCKEY-DOAK 8 NORTH GREENE 1
SINGLES – 1. Heidi Buch (C-D) def. Annika Franklin 6-2; 2. Kaydin Murvin (C-D) def. Sophie Gillespie 7-5; 3. Ava Englehardt (C-D) def. Riley Stone 6-0; 4. Brooke Englehardt (C-D) def. Madison Laughters 6-4; 5. Alyssa Gaby (C-D) def. Lilly Gregg 7-6 (7-2); 6. Khloe Hawkins (NG) def. Subhi Das 6-4.
DOUBLES – 1. Buch/Murvin (C-D) def. Franklin/Stone 6-3; 2. A. Englehardt/B. Englehardt (C-D) def. Gillespie/Laughters 6-2; 3. Gaby/Das (C-D) def. Gregg/Hawkins 6-3.
GREENEVILLE SPLITS
Greeneville held a 2-1 lead after doubles as singles play began. Jackson Weems won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2, and No. 5 Noah Helton won 6-2, 6-3 to pull GHS even 4-4. Hank Hope secured the victory with his win at the No. 6 spot (6-2, 6-4).
Greeneville’s doubles teams of No. 2 Weems/Flaglor (8-0) and No. 3 Helton/Hope (8-6) won their matches. In singles, No. 1 Brayden Kennedy dropped the first set 6-2 but took the second 6-4. Due to cramping, Kennedy had to retire with a 5-4 lead in the tiebreaker. Tanner Smith and Masen Flaglor took singles losses at No. 3 and No. 4 to put Tennessee High ahead 4-3 in the match before GHS came back.
Tennessee High swept the girls match 9-0. Greeneville’s Emma Waddell had the closest score of the night at No. 5 singles (2-6, 5-7).