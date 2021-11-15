KNOXVILLE — Bowlers from Region 1 & 2 converged on Strike & Spare Lanes over the weekend to compete for a chance to advance to the TSSAA state tournament in January.
Bowlers bowled six games over two pairs of lanes, before narrowing the field to 10.
In boys on Saturday, Dobyns-Bennett’s Blake McReynolds took the top spot with a series total of 1261 (210 average), while Greeneville’s Alex Litchfield was third and qualified for state with a 1183 (197 average).
Greeneville’s Casey Doughty finished the 6-game series tied for 10th with a 1042 (173 average), but was eliminated from state qualifying after falling 177-168 in a one game rolloff.
In girls on Sunday, Dobyns-Bennett’s Kayla Southerland swept the top spot with a 1116 series (186 average), while Greeneville’s Kaylee Wallen finished 10th and qualified for state with an 809 series (134 average).
The individual state tournament will be held Jan. 20-21 in Smyrna. The team state tournament will be held Jan. 21-22.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL South Greene 52 Happy Valley 41
Lucas Couch scored 17 points and Will Arrowood scored 16 for South Greene, which trailed 11-10 after one quarter, led 20-19 at halftime and 37-29 after three quarters.
Cayden Fillers added 11 points for South Greene, while Zachary Mason chipped in eight.
South Greene 50 Rogersville 31
South Greene led 20-5 after one quarter, 27-12 at halftime and 37-16 after three quarters.
Lucas Crouch scored 16 points for the Rebels, while Will Arrowood finished with 15.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL South Greene 75 Happy Valley 9
Kortnei Bailey poured in a game-high 31 points to lead the Lady Rebels, who led 21-2 after one quarter and 41-2 at halftime.
Clarissa Davis added 10 points for South Greene. Nevaeh Davis had nine points, Trinity Borner had eight, Natalie Foshie had seven and Sam Birdwell had six.
In JV, Happy Valley defeated South Greene 19-18. Clarissa Davis paced South Greene with nine points.
South Greene 53 Rogersville 8
South Greene jumped to a 15-0 lead after one quarter and led 32-1 at halftime.
Nevaeh Davis scored a game-high 14 points for South Greene. Sam Birdwell added 11 points and Kortnei Bailey finished with 10.
In JV, South Greene defeated Rogersville 30-10. Clarissa Davis pumped in a game-high 20 points for the Lady Rebels.