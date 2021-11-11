Greeneville and Chuckey-Doak squared off in bowling action Wednesday afternoon at Olympia Lanes.
Greeneville took the early advantage in the American 10-pin portion, outscoring Chuckey-Doak 508 to 150 and taking a 7-1 lead. Bria Trohon led the Lady Devils with a 112, followed by Sophie McNeese’s 101. Nora Scott paced Chuckey-Doak with an 84.
In the Baker portion, the Lady Devils (3-3) swept all points on their way to a 22-1 victory.
In boys, Greeneville came storming out of the gates rolling an 834 series to Chuckey-Doak’s 611. That allowed the Devils to hold an 8-0 lead after the American 10-pin set of games. Trey Gudger was the leading scorer for Greeneville with a 165, followed by Alex Litchfield’s 156 and Casey Doughty’s 145. Eli Garber topped out at 141 for the Knights.
The Greene Devils carried their momentum into the Baker portion and took the next two games 171-90 and 183-130, giving them a 12-0 lead. The Knights captured the next two games 158-103 and 130-112, cutting the deficit to 12-4.
In the final game, the Greene Devils (3-3) rebounded with a 154-130 win to seal the victory at 19-4.
Greeneville will host Dobyns-Bennett at 4:15 p.m. Monday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
North, West Split
The West Greene girls and North Greene boys each picked up a victory Tuesday night.
West Greene rolled to a 31-6 triumph behind 10 points from Jae Shipley and nine from Aleea Aiken.
Kennedy Malone, Josie Graham and Hannah Brooks scored two points each for the Lady Huskies.
In the boys game, Tyler Britton dropped 14 points as the Huskies picked up a 42-31 win. Jaiden Bailey and Eli Johnson scored seven points apiece.
Ayden Lamons scored a game-high 16 points, and Elijah Williams added nine for the Buffaloes.