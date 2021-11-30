The Greeneville wrestling teams competed in two events over the Thanksgiving break.
The boys traveled to Enka, N.C., for the Jet Invitational. As a team, the Greene Devils placed third overall with four individual champions – Carson Dupill, Hunter Mason, Kodiak Cannedy and Colin Dupill.
Josue Castillo, Noah Murray and Morgan Lowery all placed fourth.
The girls hosted the Battle For A Cure tournament at Greeneville High School in which the Lady Devils placed seventh out of 21 teams.
Jenna Baines placed first and was named the tournament’s outstanding wrestler. Morgan Cornelius placed second, Allie Shelton placed third and Chloe Greenwell eighth.
Both teams will wrestle Dec. 3-4 at the Knoxville Catholic Invitational.
BOWLING Devils Swept
Greeneville’s bowling teams jumped back into conference action Monday as Dobyns-Bennett made the trip from Kingsport to Olympia Lanes.
C.J. Rickert (246), Blake McReynolds (237), Mason Ades (211) and Peyton Keesee (201) pushed the Tribe to a 6-2 lead, outscoring the Greene Devils 1211-1016. Greeneville’s leading scorers were Alex Litchfield (221), Casey Doughty (194) and Trey Gudger (173).
The league-leading Tribe posted three consecutive 200+ Baker games (226, 200 and 222), to push their lead to 12-2 before finishing with a 21-2 win.
On the girls’ side, Dobyns-Bennett jumped to a 7-1 lead behind Kayla Southerland’s 170 and Stephanie Reynolds’ 145. Kaylee Wallen’s 176 and Teagan Welch’s 122 helped keep Greeneville within striking distance at 758-666.
In the first Baker game, the Lady Indians stretched the advantage to 9-1 by winning 151-98. The teams traded wins in the next two, Greeneville taking the second (132-126) and Dobyns-Bennett taking the third (164-120) to make the score 9-3.
The Lady Devils claimed the last two Baker games (137-99 and 125-124), but Dobyns-Bennett took a 16-7 win.
Greeneville will host Chuckey-Doak on Wednesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL BOYS Greeneville 63 John Sevier 28
The Greeneville Middle School Greene Devils scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters, rolling past John Sevier on Monday.
Trey Thompson scored 10 points in the opening frame and five more in the second before finishing with 18.
Maddox Bishop scored all 11 of his points in the first half. Bishop Merriweather and Zaydyn Anderson both added eight points. Yordan Gomez-Mills had seven, Parker Quillen six, Cole Smith and Braylen Kidwell each scored two and Taren Claridy one.
Quillen hit from deep twice in the fourth quarter. Bishop, Thompson and Gomez-Mills each buried a 3-pointer in the first half.
Greeneville travels to T.A. Dugger on Thursday.
GIRLS John Sevier 44 Greeneville 25
Jordan Swatzell led the Lady Devils with 10 points. Matea Gray and Emma Shelton both scored five, Julia Woolsey had three and Kyleigh Crawford two.
Greeneville travels to T.A. Dugger on Thursday.