Jenna Baines capped another solid weekend for Greeneville wrestling.
Baines took first place for her weight class in the I-40 Clash at Stone Memorial. Allie Shelton and Morgan Cornelius both finished runner-up in their divisions.
On the boys side, Colin and Carson Dupill traveled to Ohio to wrestle in the Walsh-Jesuit Ironman. Featuring 64-man brackets with many top-ranked wrestlers from all over the nation, the Ironman is one of the country’s top five in-season tournaments.
Colin placed seventh and Carson placed eighth in the Ironman.
Both GHS wrestling teams will be on the road next weekend. Some wrestlers will travel to Beast of the East in Delaware, and the rest of the team will wrestle in the Smoky Mountain Grapple at Asheville, N.C.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL Greeneville Sweeps
Greeneville’s Jordan Swatzell poured in 18 points as the Lady Devils battled past Sullivan Heights 37-33 on Monday.
Swatzell scored 14 points in the first half, hitting two of her five field goals from 3-point range, and added four foul shots late.
Julia Woolsey had nine points as she scored two buckets in the third quarter. Matea Gray hit a 3-pointer and two free throws in the fourth quarter to finished with eight points, and Kyleigh Crawford scored two.
Tied 13-13 after one quarter, Greeneville led 22-17 at halftime and 28-22 after three quarters.
For the GMS boys, three players hit double figures as the Greene Devils took down Sullivan Heights 55-29.
Trey Thompson led the way with 19 points, hitting three baskets in the first quarter and adding two 3-pointers later.
Maddox Bishop knocked down two 3-pointers in the first quarter before finishing with 13 points, and Zaydyn Anderson hit four second-half field goals to finish with 10 points.
William Woolsey, who hit an early triple, scored eight points, Bishop Merriweather added three and Yordan Gomez-Mills had two.