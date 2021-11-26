BAILEYTON — No Thanksgiving hangover for North Greene.
Three players hit double figures as the Huskies cruised to a 54-13 win over Happy Valley on Friday at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
The Huskies (5-1) removed all doubt from the opening tip, leading 16-3 after one quarter and 33-9 at the half before taking a 48-12 lead to the fourth.
Olli Saarela poured in 13 points to lead the way, while Jason Britton added 11 and Cody Freshour 10.
The Huskies wrap up the North Greene Thanksgiving Classic with two games on Saturday, hosting Jellico at 4 p.m. and Claiborne at 7 p.m.
SOUTH GREENE 47 CLOUDLAND 38
JONESBOROUGH — South Greene’s depth took its toll in the second half. Ten players scored as the Rebels rallied past the Highlanders in the Hardee’s Classic on Friday.
Hayden Hartman led the balanced scoring effort with 10 points, five in the fourth quarter. Hayden Birdwell and Chandler Fillers scored eight points apiece, and Jase Roderick had seven.
The Rebels (2-2) trailed 22-19 at halftime but regained the lead 29-28 going to the fourth quarter. South Greene could have distanced itself quicker but shot just 7-of-19 at the free throw line.
Victor Hicks scored 16 points to lead Cloudland, still missing its football players. He went 12-of-17 at the foul line, while Donte Williams hit three 3-pointers before finishing with 12 points.
South Greene faces Unicoi County in Saturday’s fifth-place game at 12:30 p.m.
SG 9 10 10 18 — 47
C 8 14 6 10 — 38
SG (47): Hayden Hartman 10, Hayden Birdwell 8, Chandler Fillers 8, Jase Roderick 7, T.J. Buckner 3, Clint Lamb 3, Woody Hixson 2, Cooper Kelley 2, Conner Marshall 2, Andrew Thornburg 2.
C (38): Victor Hicks 16, Donte Williams 12, Nick Caraway 4, Noah Barnett 3, Timmy Ingram 3.
3-pointers: Donte Williams 3, Hayden Hartman 2, Nick Caraway, Timmy Ingram.
CHUCKEY-DOAK DROPS 2
RUTLEDGE — The Pizza Plus Grizzly Thanksgiving Classic wasn’t kind to Chuckey-Doak.
The Black Knights led by 11 as the fourth quarter started but couldn’t hold on, as Northview Academy rallied for a 61-58 win on Friday morning.
Ethan Grindstaff buried three 3-pointers and led Chuckey-Doak (1-2) with 13 points, all in the second half. Cadin Tullock scored 12, and Christian Derry added 10. Hayden Anderson hit an early 3 and went 4-of-4 at the foul line to finish with nine points.
Four players scored in double figures for Northview (2-1), led by Conner Weyant’s 19 points. Caden Swann and Richard Bell both scored 13 points, and Korbin Presnell 12. Bell and Presnell both hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
The Black Knights dropped an 87-53 decision to tournament host Grainger on Wednesday. Jaxon Williams led the Grizzlies with 26 points. Emmanuel Atkins (15), Drew Branson (13) and Ty Overbay (10) all scored in double figures for the Grizzlies.
Cadin Tullock buried three of Chuckey-Doak’s four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 17 points. Christian Derry added 15, but no other Black Knight scored more than four.
Chuckey-Doak hosts North Greene on Tuesday.
C-D 15 12 16 15 — 58
NV 3 18 11 29 — 61
C-D (58): Ethan Grindstaff 13, Cadin Tullock 12, Christian Derry 10, Hayden Anderson 9, Brock Rush 6, Dillon Shelton 4, Wade Fletcher 2, Roberto Vazquez 2.
NV (61): Conner Weyant 19, Richard Bell 13, Caden Swann 13, Korbin Presnell 12, Makade McGill 4.
3-pointers: Ethan Grindstaff 3, Caden Swann 3, Korbin Presnell 2, Cadin Tullock 2, Hayden Anderson, Brock Rush.
GIRLS Volunteer 77 West Greene 38
JONESBOROUGH — The West Greene girls finished in sixth place in the Hardee’s Classic at David Crockett, falling to Volunteer in the fifth-place game on Friday afternoon.
West Greene (3-2) travels to University High on Thursday.
MORRISTOWN WEST 53
NORTH GREENE 45
BLUFF CITY — A second-half field goal drought doomed North Greene, and Morristown West capitalized in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East.
Down 27-25 at halftime, the Lady Huskies (1-6) hit just two free throws in the third quarter.
Shelby Davenport led North Greene with 15 points, 11 in the first half. Zoe Sanders scored seven of her nine points in the fourth quarter. Hailee English and Cambell Gaby each hit a triple and scored seven points.
Nina Lovelace scored 22 to lead Morristown West, going 6-of-6 at the charity stripe, and Delaney Weddington added 11. Lovelace and Bri Bunsic both hit from 3-point range twice.
North Greene plays Happy Valley at 10 a.m. Saturday.
NG 13 12 2 18 — 45
MW 11 16 11 15 — 53
NG (45): Shelby Davenport 15, Zoe Sanders 9, Hailee English 7, Cambell Gaby 7, Emily Britton 4, Sonya Wagner 3.
MW (53): Nina Lovelace 22, Delaney Weddington 11, Bri Bunsic 6, Mia Dinkins 4, Kaylee Dyke 3, Aubrie Messer 3, Hannah Edwards 2, Mikaela Olodey 2.
3-pointers: Bri Bunsic 2, Nina Lovelace 2, Mia Dinkins, Kaylee Dyke, Shelby Davenport, Hailee English, Cambell Gaby, Zoe Sanders, Sonya Wagner.