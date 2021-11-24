BAILEYTON — North Greene might be learning on the fly, but it flew to a mercy-rule victory Tuesday night.
The host Huskies began play in the North Greene Thanksgiving Classic with a 77-36 triumph over Tri-Cities Christian at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
Of course, it doesn’t hurt to have seven players score in the opening quarter. Jasper Brand already had half of his eight points in the opening minute on midrange jump shots.
Jason Britton then scored through contact and buried his first 3-pointer in a 30-second span, and the Huskies (4-1) built a 14-0 lead before the Eagles’ first basket. Britton hit from deep again for a 24-2 lead less than six minutes into the game. He finished with a game-high 23 points.
”No matter who we’re playing against, I told him I want him hunting shots,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “Any time he has an open shot, I want him to take it. I want him to shoot it with confidence. That’s what he’s been doing.”
Britton followed his eight-point first quarter with eight more in the second, burying two more triples to help make it 48-13 at halftime.
Cody Freshour and Mauro Garcia both hit double figures with 13 and 10 points respectively. Freshour followed up his first-quarter triple with two transition layups in the second frame. Garcia scored three of his five baskets on fast-break chances in the second quarter as well.
“I challenged a couple of those other guys other than Jasper and Jason, we need somebody to step up and be a scorer,” Tarlton said. “We’ll be our most dangerous when we’re getting three or four guys in double figures instead of one or two.”
Tyler Sanches hit an early 3-pointer and added two more baskets in the paint for his seven points.
The clock ran continuously in the fourth quarter, which began with the Huskies ahead 71-23. The lead reached 50 before Tri-Cities Christian added five late baskets, including three 3-pointers.
Abraham Gwellkey led the Eagles (0-4) with 10 points, hitting one of their four triples.
North Greene entertains Happy Valley at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
NG 24 24 23 6 — 77
TCC 4 9 10 13 — 36
NG (77): Jason Britton 23, Cody Freshour 13, Mauro Garcia 10, Jasper Brand 8, Tyler Sanches 7, Bennett McLain 4, Yeshua Vaught 4, Sam English 3, Jan Hillermann 3, Olli Saarela 2.
TCC (36): Abraham Gwellkey 10, Gabe Rosenbaum 6, Tyler 6, Daniel 5, Josiah 4, Brady 3, Chandler 2.
NG 3-pointers: Jason Britton 4, Cody Freshour 2, Tyler Sanches.
TENNESSEE HIGH 59
SOUTH GREENE 44
JONESBOROUGH — South Greene’s practices might not stress much other than shooting.
The Rebels never fully recovered from their first-quarter drought Tuesday afternoon, dropping their Hardee’s Classic opener at David Crockett.
Chandler Fillers put back a miss just after the opening tip. But South Greene (1-2) went 6:10 before it scored again, following a 15-0 Tennessee High run.
“We’re not going to beat anybody if we don’t start sticking the ball in the hole,” Rebels coach Terry Hoese said. “It’s on me. My team didn’t come out ready to play tonight and that’s my fault.”
Free throw shooting plagued the Rebels too, as they shot just 16-of-28 (57%) at the charity stripe. The Vikings (1-2) weren’t much better, finishing 11-of-18.
Clint Lamb shot 8-of-11 at the charity stripe and led South Greene with 12 points. His fast-break layup ended South Greene’s early drought, making the score 15-4 after one quarter.
Chandler Fillers scored two first-half putbacks and finished with seven points. Hayden Hartman and Andrew Thornburg added seven points each, the latter hitting three baskets in the third quarter.
Hartman’s basket made it 35-26 with 3:20 to play in the third quarter. But Brandon Dufore’s 3-pointer and a technical foul against South Greene helped build the margin to 14. The Vikings’ lead reached 51-33 early in the fourth quarter.
“They had a couple kids come back (who didn’t play against South Greene Saturday), which allowed them to play more people and keep kids fresh,” Hoese noted.
Ty Hopson, who scored just four points against South Greene on Saturday, buried three 3-pointers and matched Dufore with 17 points Tuesday. Hopson’s two early 3-pointers ignited Tennessee High’s early spurt.
The Rebels pulled within seven points in the second quarter, but Hopson’s corner 3-pointer with 4 seconds on the clock made it 28-18 at halftime.
South Greene faces Cloudland at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
SG 4 14 12 14 — 44
TH 15 13 16 15 — 59
SG (44): Clint Lamb 12, Chandler Fillers 7, Hayden Hartman 7, Andrew Thornburg 7, TJ Buckner 6, Jase Roderick 3, Conner Marshall 2.
TH (59): Brandon Dufore 17, Ty Hopson 17, Maddox Fritts 6, Zander Phillips 5, Luke Cottrill 4, Nysaiah Foot 4, Marquis Phelps 4, Jack Singleton 2.
3-pointers: Ty Hopson 3, TJ Buckner, Brandon Dufore, Maddox Fritts, Hayden Hartman, Zander Phillips.
GIRLS
SOUTH GREENE 66
HAMPTON 53
BLUFF CITY — South Greene improved to 3-1 with a win over Hampton on Tuesday in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East.
Emma Cutshall led the Lady Rebels with her 22-point effort, and Addison Williams also hit double figures with 11. No other scoring information was available at press time.
South Greene takes on Dobyns-Bennett at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.