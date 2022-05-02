PINEY FLATS — Seven players recorded a hit and North Greene recorded a road victory on Monday with a 9-3 win over the Tri-Cities Flames at Mary Hughes School.
Tanner Sexton struck out nine and walked two, allowing three earned runs on eight hits for the complete-game win. And he helped his cause with two doubles for the Huskies (13-10)
Drexel Gant, Brady Harkleroad and Don Stansfield all had two hits in the game. Stansfield and Drexel Gant hit back-to-back RBI singles in the second inning for a 2-1 lead. Adam Weir singled in two more to make it 4-1 in the third. Harkleroad added an RBI single in the fifth, before the Flames pulled within 6-3.
Gant tripled in a seventh-inning run, before Harkleroad and Damian Burns singled home two more. Colton Robbins hit a double to round out North Greene’s 11 hits.
Elijah Johnson and John Melendez both collected two hits, with Melendez and Greg Viser both doubling for the Flames.
The Huskies entertain Cosby on Tuesday.
PIGEON FORGE 9 CHUCKEY-DOAK 0
PIGEON FORGE — Chuckey-Doak, ranked eighth in the latest TCBA Class 2A poll, saw its 14-game winning streak end Monday night.
Pigeon Forge used three pitchers in the three-hit shutout, and the Tigers plated three runs in both the first and third innings.
Starting pitcher Dylan Loy, who struck out six and allowed one hit in the win, also went 2-for-4 at the plate while Tyson McFall doubled twice.
Jaylen Willett hit 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Black Knights (19-4), and Cole Lamons singled once while striking out one in his 2.2 innings pitched. Austin McBurnett fanned three over the next 2.1 frames.
The Black Knights visit Providence Academy on Tuesday for their regular season finale.
JEFFERSON COUNTY 10 GREENEVILLE 0
DANDRIDGE — Senior pitcher Tanner Franklin struck out 12 batters and fired a five-inning no-hitter, leading Jefferson County to a 10-0 win over visiting Greeneville Monday night.
Only walks by Parker Shipley, Eli House and Noah Murray separated Franklin from a perfect game.
The Patriots collected eight hits, led by Maddux Rogers’ 2-for-2 effort. Rogers, Beau Revord and Drew Potts all doubled. Jefferson County scored one run in the first two innings before pushing across four runs in the third and fourth frames.
The Greene Devils (14-17-1) used three pitchers in the loss.
SOFTBALL WEST RIDGE 9 NORTH GREENE 1
BLOUNTVILLE — Victoria Browder struck out six and limited North Greene to two hits, leading West Ridge to a 9-1 win Monday night.
She also went 2-for-4 at the plate, while Gracie Olinger batted 3-for-4 with a double and Anna Grove hit a three-run triple.
The Lady Wolves scored three run in the first inning and led 4-0 after three before North Greene (14-18) came to life.
Haley Bailey ripped a two-out single in the top of the fourth, and a right-field error on Kessie Antonelli’s base hit allowed Bailey to score and make it a 4-1 game. But the Lady Huskies couldn’t muster any other hits.
Kylee Jones struck out three in the loss.
The Lady Huskies visit district rival Cloudland on Tuesday.