AFTON — The cooler weather didn’t have much effect on Chuckey-Doak’s red hot bats Friday night.
Dillon Shelton and Cadin Tullock both hit two home runs, and the Black Knights erupted for 11 runs between the third and fourth innings before eventually defeating Unicoi County 13-7.
Austin McBurnett doubled twice with Jaylen Willett, Cole Lamons (double) and Connor Lamons each added two hits.
The Black Knights (7-3) didn’t flinch after falling behind 2-0 in the third inning, instead pushing across six runs to grab the lead. McBurnett and Cole Lamons both doubled in the inning, with Willett and Connor Lamons each singling in a run. Wade Fletcher’s two-run single to left, and Shelton’s two-run bomb put Chuckey-Doak ahead by four.
Tullock clubbed a two-out homer to make it 8-2, and Shelton’s second home run scored three for an 11-2 cushion. Tullock went yard again in the fifth, scoring two runs and building a 13-4 lead.
Fletcher and Datyn Bowman both had one hit to round out Chuckey-Doak’s 14, compared to Unicoi County’s 11.
Fletcher threw the first 4.2 innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits, striking out six before Connor Lamons fanned three over the next 2.0 frames. Willett’s strikeout ended the game.
Brayden Hendrickson and Nicky Satterly both had three hits to lead the Blue Devils, the latter recording three doubles. Tanner Berry hit a two-run homer in the top of the fifth, and Hendrickson singled home Unicoi County’s final two runs.
MORRISTOWN EAST 10
SOUTH GREENE 2
MORRISTOWN — Ethan Shockley struck out four batters over 4.2 innings pitched, and went 3-for-4 at the plate to least Morristown East past South Greene 10-2 at Sherwood Park.
Shockley, Spencer Justice and Jesse Haase all doubled for the Hurricanes (2-13), who took a 4-1 lead in the first inning and gradually built a 9-1 cushion by the fourth. Justice pitched the final 2.1 innings and fanned four while allowing three hits.
South Greene (3-8), which committed five errors, took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Nathan Lisenby scored on Tucker Brown’s one-out sacrifice fly to center.
But the Rebels didn’t score again until the sixth, when Brown led off with a double and scored on a two-out error.
Nathan Lisenby batted 2-for-2 to lead South Greene, while Dustin Crum and T.J. Buckner both added a single. Buckner pitched the first inning and took the loss, allowing two earned runs on one hit. Cody Rambo and Brendan Lisenby pitched the final five innings, the latter striking out four in 3.0 frames.
SULLIVAN EAST 14
NORTH GREENE 4
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East gave up two early runs but answered with 10 between the second and third innings, pulling away from North Greene for a 14-4 victory in five innings.
Corbin Dickenson batted 3-for-4 to lead the Patriots, while Ethan Waters and Justice Dillard both singled twice. Leading 10-4 after four innings, Sullivan East pushed across four to end the game early in the fifth. Dylan Bartley singled home two, Dillard batted in another and Bartley scored the walk-off run on an error.
Avery McCoy struck out seven over the first three innings, allowing no earned runs.
Drexel Gant batted 2-for-4 to lead the Huskies (6-3), who came in on a five-game winning streak. Gant scored the first run on an error, and Adam Weir singled in another for a 2-0 North Greene lead. After Jeshua Crawford drew a bases-loaded walk, Tanner Sexton singled in North Greene’s final run in the top of the fourth.
Brady Harkleroad, Damian Burns and Colton Robbins all singled as North Greene tallied seven hits, but also committed seven errors.
SOFTBALL
EASTMAN INVITATIONAL
SOUTH GREENE 8
SULLIVAN EAST 7
KINGSPORT — Whitney Casteel recorded two hits and scored three runs, helping South Greene defeat Sullivan East in the Eastman Invitational on Friday night.
Casteel hit an RBI triple in the second inning and batted in another run with her fourth-inning single. Sydney Gentry then doubled her home for South Greene’s fourth run. The Lady Rebels pushed across four runs in the sixth inning, which saw Hannah Penley and Lexi Miller (triple) both get hits. Penley and Amelia Mullins scored two runs apiece in the win.
Anna Willett got the win in the circle, striking out one and allowing eight hits.
SOUTH GREENE 2
FULTON 1
Lexi Miller limited Fulton to three hits, helping South Greene end Friday on a high note.
Miller went the distance in the circle and struck out two, scattering two singles after allowing a run to score in the first inning.
And she helped her cause by scoring South Greene’s only two runs of the game. Anna Willett singled her home during the first inning, and Miller led off the bottom of the third with a base hit before scoring the eventual game winner.
Sydney Gentry and Amelia Mullins recorded the other two hits for South Greene (3-4).
GREENEVILLE 6
PATRICK HENRY 2
Five players recorded an extra base hit, as Greeneville rallied with a three-run fourth inning before defeating Patrick Henry in the Eastman Invitational on Friday.
Kyla Jobe and Kaley Bradley knocked back-to-back RBI doubles, and Ansley Collins’ RBI triple then made it 4-2 Lady Devils in the fourth inning. Ashlyn Rachon doubled in two more runs in the fifth for insurance. Collins, Rachon and Lauren Million all had two hits.
Leah Phillips threw a one-hitter, striking out four and giving up no earned runs.
GREENEVILLE 8
UNAKA 1
Greeneville never looked back after a four-run first inning, ending Friday with a win over Unaka.
Kaley Bradley struck out two and allowed one earned run on seven hits in the five-inning victory. Bradley, Lydia Darnell and Ella Moore all collected two hits, with one going for extra bases. Lydia Darnell’s RBI single, and Laicy Darnell’s two-run double broke the scoreless tie, and Lauren Million singled home another run to make it 4-0.
Madison Carpenter led off the fourth with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly, and Moore followed Darnell’s RBI double with a two-run bomb to left. Ansley Collins and Ashlyn Rachon both singled for the Lady Devils (10-4).
CLINTON 10
NORTH GREENE 0
Bree McKamey tossed a one-hit shutout, as Clinton defeated North Greene in four innings to start Friday’s play in the Eastman Invitational.
The Lady Dragons scored four runs in the first inning and five more in the second, as Cherlyn Breeden and McKamey each had two hits in Clinton’s nine-hit effort. McKamey struck out five batters in the win.
Anna Weems had the lone hit for the Lady Huskies. Cambell Gaby, who struck out five batters, was tagged with the loss after giving up three earned runs.
In the nightcap, North Greene came up short against Science Hill 13-3. The loss dropped the Lady Huskies to 7-8 overall.