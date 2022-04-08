AFTON — Chuckey-Doak didn’t need even a minute to set the tone Friday night.
Roberto Vazquez didn’t even need half of one. The senior scored just 24 seconds after the opening kick, jumpstarting Chuckey-Doak’s 5-0 win over Sullivan East at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field.
About the only thing the Black Knights (4-3) had to overcome were the unseasonably cold temperatures and heavy winds, along with occasional rain. It marked Chuckey-Doak’s fourth straight win after a 0-3 start.
“The little things are coming together nicely,” Chuckey-Doak coach Cory Braithwaite said of the Knights’ current winning streak. “We’ve really just been working together just seeing how the pieces fit. We’ve seen some people like Logan Balding for instance, gotten a lot more minutes since we’ve had some injuries, and he’s been successful for us.”
Vazquez recorded two assists along with his goal to lead the Black Knights offensively.
Ethan Grindstaff assisted Vazquez’s opening goal, and Vazquez helped Chuckey-Doak double its lead just over a minute later. His long through ball went to Marco Rojas, who then struck the ball from the left side of the 18-yard box into the net.
Rio Little headed Chuckey-Doak’s third goal in the fifth minute, coming off a corner kick opportunity.
The Black Knights scored once more before halftime, coming in the 17th minute when Tyler Morrison dispossessed the Patriots. Morrison then passed to Grindstaff, who found the back of the net from straightaway just outside the 18.
Chuckey-Doak’s first-half onslaught would’ve been much worse had Kalem Fox not saved four shots, including a penalty kick, for Sullivan East. And the Black Knights had another penalty kick in the second half bounce off the crossbar. Fox saved eight more shots in the second half to give him 12 for the match.
Vazquez grabbed his second assist after intermission. His through ball went wide right to Brayden Collins, who then hit the ball in stride into the left side of the netting.
UP NEXT
The Black Knights travel to Winged Deer Park on Tuesday to take on University High for their District 1-A opener.
BASEBALL
SOUTH GREENE 25
UNAKA 1
ELIZABETHTON — The cold weather clearly didn’t affect South Greene’s red-hot bats.
The Rebels (4-9) encountered little resistance on the road in their 25-1 win at Unaka Friday night.
Hayden Hartman went yards twice to lead South Greene’s offensive explosion, as the senior followed up his two-run bomb with a grand slam.
Nathan Lisenby got the win on the mound for South Greene.