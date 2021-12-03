MOSHEIM — Madi Brown caught fire from deep in the third quarter, and West Greene’s girls scored their first win over Unicoi County since the 2008-09 season 73-54 Friday night.
Brown hit four of her five 3-pointers in the third period before finishing with 21 points.
Taylor Lawson went 6-of-7 from the field and finished with 15 points. Morgan Brown also hit double figures with 10, including a triple in West Greene’s 23-point third frame. The Lady Buffaloes (5-2) led 25-18 after one quarter and 35-27 at the break before taking a 58-42 lead to the fourth.
Megan Daniels scored nine points, Tayli Rader had eight and Breanna Cloran seven.
Hayley Rush and Hannah Shelton led Unicoi County with 12 points apiece.
The Lady Buffs travel to District 1-2A rival Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday.
GREENEVILLE 75 NORTH BUNCOMBE 46
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. — Greeneville knocked down 11 3-pointers and placed four players in double figures in running its record to 6-0.
Tambryn Ellenburg paced the Lady Devils with 16 points, including four 3s. Lauren Bailey had 15, including a 3; Delana DeBusk had 13, including three 3s; and Grace Hayes added 12, including two 3s.
Chloe Marsh chipped in nine points, including a 3, for Greeneville, while Anna Shaw tallied eight.
Greeneville led 17-10 after one quarter, 25-19 at halftime and 47-27 at the end of three.
Bailey scored 10 points in the third as the Lady Devils pulled away.
North Buncombe’s Karlyn Pickens pumped in a game-high 24 points.
Greeneville opens district play at Claiborne on Tuesday.
BOYS GREENEVILLE 82 NORTH BUNCOMBE 62
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. — How balanced were the Greene Devils on Friday night? Consider this:
- Greeneville placed four players in double figures.
- Eight Devils scored.
- None scored more than eight points in any quarter.
Kobi Gillespie knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points for Greeneville, now 1-2.
Terry Grove scored 17 points, Reid Satterfield hit two 3s and finished with 12 points, and Adjatay Dabbs hit two 3s and finished with 10 points.
Brayden Kennedy nailed a 3 and scored seven points, Jayquan Price had seven, Jackson Tillery had four and Keelen Lester had three.
Greeneville led 24-17 after one quarter, 37-27 at halftime and 62-39 after three.
Chad Clark scored a game-high 23 points for North Buncombe.
Greeneville opens district play at Claiborne on Tuesday.
UNICOI COUNTY 64 WEST GREENE 44
West Greene couldn’t keep the momentum going after a solid start.
The Buffaloes (1-3) led 20-10 after the opening frame but scored just four points in the second quarter, falling behind 26-24 at halftime and 46-34 after three quarters.
Individual scoring wasn’t available at press time.
West Greene opens District 1-2A play with a trip to Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL BOYS NORTH GREENE 51 SURGOINSVILLE 14
Seven North Greene players dented the scoring column Thursday.
Tyler Britton dropped 15 points, seven in the first quarter including a 3-pointer, while Thomas Darnell hit one field goal in each quarter to finish with 10.
Christian Cogdill scored eight, Eli Johnson had six, Owen Pierce five, Jaiden Bailey four and Ethan Dilks three.
Pierce and Dilks both hit from deep in the fourth quarter for North Greene, which led 13-2 after one quarter, 21-8 at the half and 35-12 after three.
GIRLS SURGOINSVILLE 29 NORTH GREENE 23
Surgoinsville led 9-7 after one quarter, 14-9 at halftime and 21-15 going to the fourth.
Hannah Brooks had six points and Josie Graham had four to lead North Greene. Chloe Keys and Teaganne Vakkur both scored three, Kinlea Eastep and Kennedy Malone each had two and Teagan McGuire scored one.