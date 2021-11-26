JONESBOROUGH — Falling behind in the third quarter didn’t rattle West Greene.
The Lady Buffaloes responded in the fourth and edged Tennessee High 53-50 in Wednesday’s Hardee’s Classic at David Crockett.
In addition to her game-high 19 points, Tayli Rader dished out six assists and grabbed three steals for West Greene (3-1). She and Taylor Lawson both hit three field goals in the fourth quarter. Lawson also hit double figures with 12 points.
Hailey Ripley and Megan Daniels each hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter, helping West Greene lead 15-10 after the opening frame. West Greene led 28-17 at the break before the Lady Vikings (3-1) dominated the third quarter 20-8 to grab the lead.
Keeley Canter led Tennessee High with 15 points, and Mac Newport added 12. Newport and Mazzy Wilson each hit from downtown twice.
West Greene faces Volunteer in the fifth-place game at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
WG 15 13 8 17 — 53
TH 10 7 20 13 — 50
WG (53): Tayli Rader 19, Taylor Lawson 12, Hailey Ripley 7, Breanna Ellis 6, Megan Daniels 5, Morgan Brown 2, Breanna Cloran 2.
TH (50): Keeley Canter 15, Mac Newport 12, Mazzy Wilson 8, Macie Strouth 7, Chase Wolfenbarger 5, Brooke Thomsen 3.
3-pointers: Mac Newport 2, Mazzy Wilson 2, Megan Daniels, Hailey Ripley, Brooke Thomsen.
GREENEVILLE 75
HAPPY VALLEY 45
BLUFF CITY — Tambryn Ellenburg’s perimeter shooting and an explosive second quarter helped keep Greeneville’s undefeated season intact. The Lady Devils defeated Happy Valley in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East.
Ellenburg sank five 3-pointers and totaled 17 points to lead Greeneville (4-0). Her first triple put the Lady Devils up for good at 5-3. Greeneville led by just four points after one quarter, but Ellenburg’s third 3 helped finish a 16-0 run as the Lady Devils grabbed a 35-15 lead.
The margin grew to 45-21 at the half and 59-31 going to the fourth quarter.
Lauren Bailey scored finished with 12 points. Lindy Carter and Chloe Marsh both added nine points.
Kadie Bailey hit four 3-pointers and led Happy Valley (1-3) with 20 points, while Scarlett Zeoli added 12.
The Lady Devils face Morristown West at 10 a.m. Saturday.
G 19 26 14 16 — 75
HV 15 6 10 14 — 45
G (75): Tambryn Ellenburg 17, Lauren Bailey 12, Lindy Carter 9, Chloe Marsh 9, Abby Adkins 7, Delana DeBusk 7, Kyla Jobe 6, Anna Shaw 4, Grace Hayes 3, Dalaina Martin 1.
HV (45): Kadie Bailey 20, Scarlett Zeoli 12, Holly Moore 8, Juley Nimenski 3, Kadence Carroll 2.
3-pointers: Tambryn Ellenburg 5, Kadie Bailey 4, Lauren Bailey, Delana DeBusk, Grace Hayes, Holly Moore, Juley Nimenski, Scarlett Zeoli.
SCIENCE HILL 63
SOUTH GREENE 55
BLUFF CITY — Lexi Green found her stroke early, allowing Science Hill to build an early lead and hold off South Greene.
Green hit three of her four 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the first quarter, as the Lady Toppers (2-1) built a 20-4 lead. Her third triple made it 23-11 going to the second period. She and Kat Patton both finished with 15 points.
Nae Marion scored 17 to lead Science Hill, which reached at least the Class 3A sectional round the previous three seasons.
Hailey Brooks did her best to keep South Greene (3-2) alive. She dropped a game-high 30 points for the Lady Rebels, hitting three triples in the first half. She hit her fourth 3-pointer and then went backdoor as part of a 9-0 run, bringing the score to 46-40 after three quarters. Brooks went 12-of-12 at the free throw line, 10 in the fourth quarter.
South Greene pulled within 52-46 midway through the final period but didn’t hit another field goal after that.
The Lady Rebels never led, tying the game once at 2-2 on an Addison Williams jumper. Braylee Woods scored seven points, while Emma Cutshall and Amelia Mullins both had five.
South Greene wraps up the Food City Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday, facing Dobyns-Bennett at 1 p.m.
SG 11 16 13 15 — 55
SH 23 14 9 17 — 63
SG (55): Hailey Brooks 30, Braylee Woods 7, Emma Cutshall 5, Amelia Mullins 5, Addison Williams 4, Ava Clark 2, Jordyn Roderick 2.
SH (63): Nae Marion 17, Lexi Green 15, Kat Patton 15, Colleen Coughlin 7, Kaylee Oler 6, Kiersten Heaton 2, Amaya Redd 1.
3-pointers: Hailey Brooks 4, Lexi Green 4, Emma Cutshall, Colleen Coughlin, Kaylee Oler.
BEARDEN 51
NORTH GREENE 35
BLUFF CITY — Bearden withstood North Greene’s early punches, dominating the next two quarters and pulling away.
After allowing 17 points in the first quarter, Bearden (5-0) didn’t allow that many total points the rest of the game until the final minute. Avery Treadwell scored 20 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs, a Class 3A state qualifier last season. She hit five field goals in the third quarter alone, including an and-one.
Jennifer Sullivan added 10 points, and Maddie Brillhart buried three triples to finish with nine points.
Shelby Davenport led North Greene (1-5) with 14 points, hitting an early 3-pointer before adding four buckets in the fourth quarter. Zoe Sanders and Hailee English both hit from deep in the opening frame, but the Lady Huskies hit just two field goals in the second and third quarters combined. Sanders totaled nine points, and English six.
North Greene faces Morristown West at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
NG 17 3 5 10 — 35
B 12 12 13 14 — 51
NG (35): Shelby Davenport 14, Zoe Sanders 9, Hailee English 6, Cambell Gaby 2, Hannah Miller 2, Sonya Wagner 2.
B (51): Avery Treadwell 20, Jennifer Sullivan 10, Maddie Brillhart 9, Bailey Burgess 9, Emily Gonzalez 3.
3-pointers: Bailey Burgess 3, Maddie Brillhart, Shelby Davenport, Hailee English, Zoe Sanders, Jennifer Sullivan.