ELIZABETHTON — Greeneville returned to district action with an 8-1 win over Elizabethton on Monday night.
Anna Shaw and Abigail Adkins scored two goals apiece while Delana DeBusk, Kaitlyn Adkins and Kendyl Foshie each found the back of the net once for the Lady Devils (8-8, 4-0 District 1-2A).
Skylar Mitchel finished with three assists, first in the 16th minute as she crossed to DeBusk, who then finished on the back side. Mitchel’s through ball one minute later gave Shaw an easy tap-in for a 2-0 lead.
Mitchel and Shaw connected again for an easy finish in the 25th minute, between goals by Adkins and Foshie. The latter came on an assist from Annemarie Konieczny.
Mary Brooks crossed to Abigail Adkins for an easy look in the 26th minute, and the 6-0 lead lasted 28 minutes. Abigail Adkins struck again for a 7-1 lead in the second half, before an own goal provided the final margin.
VOLLEYBALL West Greene 3 Pigeon Forge 0
MOSHEIM — West Greene took down Pigeon Forge 25-14, 25-22, 25-17 on The Range.
Kylee Woodby hammered five kills, while Kaleigh Douthat handed out seven assists. Morgan Brown tallied 15 digs, just ahead of Madi Brown’s 12 digs. Douthat and Madi Brown each served two aces for the Lady Buffaloes (4-11).
West Greene travels to North Greene on Tuesday night.
Chuckey-Doak 3 Cosby 0
COSBY — Chuckey-Doak won 25-14, 25-13, 25-17, improving to 12-12.
Haylee Richardson served 10 aces along with five kills, while Bailey Fair posted seven kills, five assists and four blocks. Hayleigh Hensley finished with six blocks, and Heidi Buch smacked four kills. Jocelyn Paysinger tallied 10 assists and two service aces.
Chuckey-Doak travels to North Greene on Thursday.
Cocke County 3 North Greene 1
NEWPORT — North Greene forced a fourth set but couldn’t keep up the momentum at Class 3A Cocke County. The Lady Red took a 25-20, 25-12, 24-26, 25-16 win.
Gracie Johnson led North Greene (15-12) with 13 kills, while Kylie Keffer had nine and Hailee English added seven. Kylee Jones dished out 24 assists. English also served three aces, with Cambell Gaby adding two aces.
North Greene entertains West Greene on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY Devils 7th
The Greeneville High Cross Country teams competed in the Bristol Cross on Saturday. Both the boys and girls teams placed 7th out of 14 small school (under 1,000 students) teams from across Tennessee and Virginia.
In girls, Greeneville’s Chloe Williford was 27th with a time of 22:56; Darla Kamerdeiner was 28th (22:58.2); Cate Oakes was 35th (23:22.3); Emma Waddell was 52nd (24:39.3); Anna Jackson was 58th (25:01); Sydney Doane was 60th (25:09.6); and Grace Lampe was 83rd (27:30.2).
In boys, Greeneville’s Morgan Leach was 15th (17:50.1); Russell Hickey was 24th (18:12.8); Simon Holt was 37th (19:39.1); Luke Harrell was 65th (20:52.2); Nathan Shetley was 88th (21:58.6); Johsua Hyde was 89th (22:01.5); and Nash Barnes was 94th (22:31.6).
In JV girls, Greeneville’s Annika Vines was 27th (26:56.9) and Lilly McDonald was 43rd (32:37.5).