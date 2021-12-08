NEW TAZEWELL — The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils had 10 players score en route to a 64-31 win over the Claiborne Lady Bulldogs in their District 2-3A opener on Tuesday.
Greeneville, now 7-0 for the first time since 2015, got 12 points from Lauren Bailey and 11 from Delana DeBusk.
The Lady Devils led 18-13 after one quarter and 41-20 at halftime.
Elin Dilchert and Lindy Carter each added eight points for Greeneville, while Grace Hayes and Chloe Marsh each finished with seven.
Greeneville will host North Buncombe (N.C.) on Wednesday.
NORTH GREENE 56 HANCOCK COUNTY 14
SNEEDVILLE — Shelby Davenport scored a game-high 16 points and Zoe Sanders added 11 while playing just the first half for the Lady Huskies, who improve to 5-6.
Cambell Gaby added eight points for North Greene, which had 11 players score.
North Greene led 11-4 after one quarter and 39-9 at halftime. Davenport scored 11 points in the second quarter, while Sanders had 10.
North Greene hosts University High on Thursday.
GRAINGER 59 SOUTH GREENE 44
RUTLEDGE — South Greene’s Emma Cutshall scored 13 points and Amelia Mullins added 10, but Grainger held the Lady Rebels to only nine points in the second period and then again in the fourth.
South Greene trailed 15-10 at the end of the first period and 31-19 at halftime.
The Lady Rebels will host Hampton on Dec. 14.
BOYS GREENEVILLE 86 CLAIBORNE 53
NEW TAZEWELL — Jakobi Gillespie pumped in 25 points and Reid Satterfield finished with 17 to help Greeneville win its District 2-3A opener and even its record at 2-2.
Gillespie had 19 points in the first half and Satterfield had 14 as Greeneville built a 43-22 lead.
The Greene Devils will host North Buncombe (N.C.) on Wednesday.
NORTH GREENE 67 HANCOCK COUNTY 52
SNEEDVILLE — Make it eight straight wins for the North Greene boys.
Jason Britton led the Huskies (10-1) with 34 points. Jasper Brand added 10 and Cody Freshour had seven against the Indians (4-5).
North Greene returns home for its district opener on Thursday against University High.
GRAINGER 66 SOUTH GREENE 57
RUTLEDGE — South Greene held the high-octane Grainger offense to its second lowest output of the season, but the Grizzlies had enough for the win.
Grainger led 18-10 after one quarter before South Greene surged to a 30-27 lead at halftime.
Grainger erased South Greene’s lead in the third quarter.
Despite South Greene holding Grainger to a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies got to the free throw line nine times to pull away.
Clint Lamb led South Greene with a game-high 22 points and TJ Buckner finished with 11. Jaxon Williams paced Grainger with 18 points.
The Rebels will host Hampton on Dec. 14.
BOWLING Greeneville Splits
Greeneville’s bowling teams concluded the regular season portion of their schedule Tuesday afternoon as Cherokee visited Olympia Lanes.
With second place on the line, both teams got things off and rolling.
Greeneville picked up four individual wins behind Casey Doughty’s 193, Alex Litchfield’s 186 and Grant Litchfield’s 160. Cherokee claimed the team bonus points for winning the overall pin total 958-935, and tied the game 4-4 as Jake Leaverton rolled a 191 and Carter Cuthrell a 185.
The Greene Devils won the first two Baker games 190-177 and 190-151 to take an 8-4 advantage. The Chiefs took the next two 174-147 and 176-138, tying the score 8-8.
Coming down to the final game, the Greene Devils responded with a 162-147 win and also claimed the points for the Baker total 827-825, giving them a 12-8 lead.
Cherokee earned the three bonus points for overall series total 1783-1762, but fell short in a 12-11 decision.
Greeneville runs its conference record to 8-4 and claims the No. 2 seed in the regular season, while Cherokee falls to 6-6.
In girls, Cherokee came into the match leading the conference and jumped to a 7-1 lead behind Alyssa Haun’s 204, Lauren Wynegar’s 139 and Parker Gladson’s 131. Kaylee Wallen (139) and Sophie McNeese (138) were the leading scorers for Greeneville.
The Lady Chiefs took the first two Baker games 110-109 and 125-104 before tying the third 109-109 for a 10-2 lead.
Cherokee won the final two games 101-92 and 126-89 for a 21-2 win to complete an unbeaten regular season.
The Lady Devils settle for third place at 4-8.