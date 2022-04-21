NEWPORT — Leah Phillips held Cocke County to just two hits, and Greeneville finished an undefeated conference slate with a 5-2 win at Cocke County on Wednesday.
Phillips (12-3) struck out nine and walked just one, and neither run she allowed was earned. In taking the loss, Cocke County’s Kourtney Clevenger struck out three and gave up four earned runs on eight hits.
The Lady Devils (17-8, 8-0 District 2-3A) broke a scoreless tie in the third inning as Ashlyn Rachon singled in Ansley Collins. Ella Moore, who had doubled, then made it 2-0 on Laicy Darnell’s sacrifice fly.
Lauren Millions singled home Rachon in the fifth inning for a 3-0 lead before the Lady Red (5-9, 1-7) made it a one-run game in the sixth.
Darnell’s double in the seventh inning helped Greeneville add two more runs, as Rachon scored on a groundout and Darnell scored on a passed ball.
Moore, Darnell and Million all had two hits while Collins and Rachon each added one.
Shakyra Reed recorded Cocke County’s only two hits.
BOYS TENNIS
GREENEVILLE 9
VOLUNTEER 0
SINGLES — 1. Brayden Kennedy (GHS) def. Conner Cradic 8-0; 2. Jackson Weems (GHS) def. Kaden Hobbs 8-0; 3. Tanner Smith (GHS) def. Jared Counts 8-0; 4. Noah Helton (GHS) def. Michael Clifton 8-1; 5. Masen Flaglor (GHS) def. Aidan Glass 8-1; 6. Hank Hope (GHS) def. Ayden Dobbs 8-1.
DOUBLES — 1. Kennedy/Smith (GHS) def. Cradic/Hobbs 8-1; 2. Weems/Flaglor (GHS) def. Counts/Glass 8-0; 3. Helton/Hope (GHS) def. Dobbs/Clifton 8-5.
GIRLS TENNIS
GREENEVILLE 7
VOLUNTEER 2
SINGLES — 1. Morgan Mysinger (GHS) def. Lillie Redwine 8-0; 2. Allie Renner (GHS) def. Maggie Bice 8-0; 3. Palmer Ballard (GHS) def. Reagan Lipe 8-0; 4. Abbey Gilliam (V) def. Zoey Hayes 9-7; 5. Nia Newberry (GHS) def. Kyndal Shultz 8-3; 6. Laura Baraldi-Marinetti (V) def. Emma Waddell 8-5.
DOUBLES — 1. Mysinger/Ballard (GHS) def. Gillliam/Redwine 8-3; 2. Renner/Waddell (GHS) def. Bice/Turner 8-3; Hayes/Newberry (GHS) def. Baraldi-Marinetti/Shultz 9-7.