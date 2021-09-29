CHURCH HILL — For the third time, the Greeneville girls soccer team won by mercy rule over a district opponent.
The Lady Devils blitzed Volunteer early on Tuesday, rolling 9-0 to end conference play with an unblemished slate.
Delana DeBusk and Mary Brooks scored two goals apiece to lead the way, with Kaitlyn Adkins and Kendyl Foshie each tallying two assists for Greeneville (9-8, 5-0 District 1-2A).
Both of DeBusk’s goals came in the opening nine minutes, after Tanna Bookhamer had broken the scoreless tie on Anna Shaw’s assist. DeBusk’s first score came as she dribbled down the middle and sent the ball into the left corner. She chipped one past the keeper for a 3-0 lead in the ninth minute.
Annemarie Konieczny scored four minutes later off Adkins’ first helper. Abigail Adkins then sent a loose ball into the top of the net for a 5-0 lead.
Foshie then crossed the ball to Brooks twice in a two-minute span, and Brooks finished both chances for a 7-0 halftime lead.
Chloe Treadway struck Greeneville’s eighth goal into the upper 90 two minutes into the second half. Kiley Scott ended the match in the 55th minute, as her shot just grazed the keeper for the mercy-rule win.
The Lady Devils travel to Powell for a non-conference match Thursday.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 3 MORRISTOWN WEST 0
AFTON — The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights posted their ninth shutout of the season to improve to 9-3-1 overall.
Senior Marci Merrill put the Lady Black Knights on the scoreboard in the 29th minute. Bailea Gilland lofted a direct kick over the Lady Trojan back line that Merrill ran onto and buried low and away into the side netting.
Nine minutes into the second half, Merrill doubled the C-D lead, blasting a direct kick from 25 yards past the Lady Trojan keeper. It was Merrill’s second goal of the night and 24th of the season.
Just a minute later, a give and go passing play between freshman Layla Fox and Gilland resulted in a Fox assist, a Gilland goal and a 3-0 Lady Black Knight lead.
The Chuckey-Doak defensive unit of Niome Merrill, Tavyn Southerland, Kalee Delotto, Hope Rice and Sarah Wright held back a strong Morristown West attack and allowed only five shots on goal, all of which C-D keeper Breanna Roberts saved.
The Lady Black Knights host Morristown East at 6 p.m. Thursday.
UNIVERSITY 9 WEST GREENE 0
JOHNSON CITY — West Greene slipped to 1-2 in District 1-A. The Lady Buffaloes entertain Sullivan East on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL SOUTH TAKES 2
GATLINBURG — South Greene won both matches in straight sets in Tuesday’s tri-match at Gatlinburg-Pittman.
The Lady Rebels (30-3) first took down the host Lady Highlanders 25-10, 25-17. South Greene then took a 25-16, 25-19 win over Cocke County.
On Thursday, the Lady Rebels host a tri-match against Cocke County and Unicoi County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY 3 GREENEVILLE 0
DANDRIDGE — Greeneville had a tough time at Jefferson County, a District 2-3A championship contender. The Lady Patriots won 25-7, 25-21, 25-18.
Greeneville, which falls to 21-7, travels to Morristown East on Thursday.