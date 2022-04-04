KINGSPORT — Ansley Collins and Madison Carpenter both singled three times, while Ella Moore and Laicy Darnell each had two hits as the Lady Devils defeated Cookeville 7-3 to begin Saturday at the Eastman Invitational.
Greeneville (12-7) led 3-0 after two innings and 3-2 going to the bottom of the third, where Darnell’s RBI single highlighted a two-run frame. Carpenter added an RBI single in the fifth for the final score.
Ashlyn Rachon (double), Lauren Million and Kyla Jobe all had one hit for GHS.
Leah Phillips struck out seven and gave up two earned runs on six hits to get the win.
Greeneville collected six hits but couldn’t muster any runs in a 4-0 loss to Dobyns-Bennett. Lydia Darnell batted 2-for-3 to lead Greeneville with Kaley Bradley, Ansley Collins, Ashlyn Rachon and Kyla Jobe all hitting a single.
The Lady Devils finished Saturday strong with a 6-5 walk-off win over Tennessee High. Lauren Million hit a one-out double to begin the rally in the fifth inning, as Greeneville trailed 5-2.
Madison Carpenter then scored on a passed ball, before Bradley singled home the tying runs. Ansley Collins the lined an RBI double to left for the game winning score.
Bradley and Collins both hit 2-for-4, with Million and Carpenter adding one hit apiece. Leah Phillips got the win with two strikeouts, allowing two earned runs on seven hits.
South Greene Wins
South Greene scored all of its runs in the first inning before taking a 5-3 win over West Ridge to begin Saturday.
After Whitney Casteel’s leadoff triple, Lexi Miller singled her home before Sydney Gentry’s RBI double. Allison Penley doubled in another run, before Amelia Mullins hit a two-RBI single for a 5-0 lead.
Mullins went 2-for-2 with a double to lead the Lady Rebels (4-6), while Katie Willett and Anna Willett both singled.
Mallory Fillers allowed two earned runs on seven hits to get the win, striking out one.
The Lady Rebels committed six errors and allowed three unearned runs in Saturday’s second game, falling 7-2 to Walker Valley.
Walker Valley scored two runs in the first two innings before adding three in the fourth.
Allison Penley recorded half of South Greene’s four hits, hitting a solo home run in the second inning to make it 2-1 before her leadoff double in the fourth. She scored on Amelia Mullins’ groundout.
Sydney Gentry and Mullins both singled for the Lady Rebels.
The Lady Rebels then dropped an 11-2 decision to Powell to wrap up Saturday’s tournament play, falling to 4-6 overall.
North Greene Falls
Kayleigh Smith tossed a one-hitter and recorded two hits, leading Powell past North Greene 10-0. Leslie Hensley doubled and went 3-for-3 in the win.
Zoe Sanders recorded the lone hit for North Greene (7-10), breaking up a perfect game to lead off the fourth inning.
Unicoi County scored two runs in the first inning and built a four-run cushion in the third, eventually defeating North Greene 4-1 in the Lady Huskies’ tournament finale.
Anna Weems doubled and went 2-for-3 to lead North Greene. Cambell Gaby scored on a one-out error by the catcher in the fourth inning to make it a three-run game.
Zoe Sanders, Haley Bailey and Kylee Jones all singled for North Greene.
SUNDAY
Lady Devils Drop Two
Addy Girard pitched a two-hit shutout and fanned three batters, leading Walker Valley past Greeneville 4-0 to begin Sunday’s tournament play.
The Lady Mustangs scored one run in the first two innings before doubling their lead in the fourth.
Lauren Million doubled and Madison Carpenter singled for the Lady Devils’ only hits.
Greenbrier started strong and built a 7-0 lead in the second inning, eventually defeating the Lady Devils 11-2 in their tournament finale.
Madison Carpenter’s RBI triple got Greeneville on the board in the second inning, and Lydia Darnell doubled home another run in the third.
Carpenter went 2-for-2 to lead GHS with Ansley Collins, Laicy Darnell, Lauren Million, Kyla Jobe and Abby Trantham all adding one hit.
BASEBALL
Greeneville Falls Twice
SEVIERVILLE — Walker Valley scored three runs in the first and second innings to build a comfortable lead, en route to an 8-1 triumph over Greeneville in the Smoky Bear Classic.
Carson Quillen batted 3-for-3 to lead the Greene Devils (4-10). After his leadoff double in the first inning, Quillen stole home to make it 3-1.
Colton Richards, Anderson Franklin and Eli House all singled for Greeneville.
Ryan Laye went 3-for-4, and Trevor Wylie 2-for-3 to lead the Mustangs.
The Devils then dropped an 11-inning game to Pigeon Forge 1-0, despite stellar pitching from Quillen and Richards.
Quillen went two innings and gave up one hit, before Richards struck out eight and gave up three hits over the next five frames. Parker Shipley threw 3.1 innings and struck out two, allowing one earned run on two hits.
Conner Catlett drew a bases-loaded walk with one out to force home the winning run after Dylan Loy’s leadoff double in the bottom of the 11th. Loy hit 2-for-4 to lead the Tigers.
Quillen batted 3-for-5 for the Greene Devils, while Shipley doubled and went 2-for-4. Franklin, Richards, Preston Justice and Noah Murray all singled.