Kaley Bradley made sure Greeneville didn’t flinch at an early 2-0 deficit.
Bradley sent a 2-2 pitch over the left-field fence for a leadoff home run in the first inning, jumpstarting Greeneville’s 18-3 four-inning win over Cherokee.
Lydia Darnell and Kyla Jobe both singled in runs during the first inning as the Lady Devils (13-7, 5-0 District 2-3A) took a 7-2 lead.
Darnell hit a leadoff home run of her own in the bottom of the third, making it an 11-3 game.
Jobe’s RBI single and Bradley’s two-run double made it 10-2 in the second. Madison Carpenter and Sloan Rader both singled in runs in the third inning.
And after Lydia Darnell and Laicy Darnell singled in one run apiece during the fourth, Carpenter’s two-run double ended the game early by run rule.
Bradley, Lydia Darnell and Carpenter all had three hits with Ansley Collins, Lauren Million, Rader and Jobe each adding two while Ashlyn Rachon had one. The Lady Devils dominated Cherokee in hits, 19-6.
Leah Phillips earned the win, striking out three and allowing two earned runs over four innings.
Kennedy Dishner pitched 2.2 innings and took the loss, though she did hit a third-inning home run.
UNAKA 7 SOUTH GREENE 5
ELIZABETHTON — South Greene’s seventh-inning rally came up short, as Unaka held on for the 7-5 win.
The Lady Rangers led 3-2 after one inning and took a 6-2 lead to the fourth, before making it 7-3 in the fifth.
South Greene (4-7) took an early 2-0 lead, as Anna Willett and Allison Penley knocked back-to-back RBI singles. Penley led off the fourth with a double before scoring on a fielder’s choice to cut Unaka’s lead to 6-3.
Whitney Casteel hit a one-out double in the seventh, and Lexi Miller’s ensuing RBI single made it 7-4 before Willett’s two-out RBI single got South Greene within two. But a groundout ended the game.
Casteel, Willett and Penley all went 2-for-4 to lead South Greene’s nine-hit effort. Miller, Sydney Gentry and Hannah Penley all singled.
Mallory Fillers started and took the loss, allowing six earned runs on nine hits over 2.1 innings. Miller struck out two and allowed one earned on four hits over the last 3.2 innings.
Alana Parsons went 3-for-4, with Kendall Bare hitting a double and a triple to lead Unaka. Sadie Shoun got the win with five strikeouts.
COCKE COUNTY 9 CHUCKEY-DOAK 3
NEWPORT — Cocke County scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back, coasting to a 9-3 victory over Chuckey-Doak.
Paige Niethammer batted 4-for-4 to lead the Lady Red with Shakyra Reed (double), Jailah Ensley, Abby Niethammer and Kourtney Clevenger adding two hits apiece as part of a 13-hit effort.
Abby Niethammer also got the complete-game win, striking out five and allowing one earned run on four hits.
The Lady Black Knights (3-4) scored all their runs in the top of the sixth, which Maura Phillips led off with a base hit. She and Hayleigh Taylor scored on Saniah Atchison’s ground-ball single. Atchison then scored on Breanna Roberts’ groundout to make it a 7-3 game.
Taylor and Serenity Mentz both singled for Chuckey-Doak, with Ramsey taking the loss after striking out seven and allowing six earned runs.
At Mosheim, West Greene dropped an 11-1 decision to visiting Hancock County. The Lady Buffs (0-3 District 1-2A) fell to 0-7 overall with the loss.
BASEBALL GREENEVILLE 13 COCKE COUNTY 0
NEWPORT — Gage Spano tossed a one-hit shutout, leading Greeneville to a five-inning win at Cocke County, 13-0.
Spano struck out eight and walked four in his time on the mound. And the Greene Devils (5-10, 4-3 District 2-3A) gave him plenty of run support.
Eli House went 3-for-4 at the plate, and Colton Richards hit a three-run homer in the third inning. Richards, Ty Casteel, Preston Justice and Corbin Cannon all had two hits. Carson Quillen, Anderson Franklin and Carson Norris (double) each recorded one hit.
Casteel and House both singled in runners during Greeneville’s three-run first inning, before Casteel and Franklin hit back-to-back RBI singles to make it 5-0 in the second. Quillen hit a two-out RBI double before Richards went yard.
Norris and Quillen both drew bases-loaded walks in the fifth, the former stealing home for Greeneville’s final run, while Cannon hit a ground-ball RBI single.
TRACK & FIELD Devils 4th In Farragut
The Greeneville track teams traveled to Knoxville on Saturday to compete in the Farragut Invitational. The boys finished in fourth place overall and the girls finished 21st in the 28-team meet.
With athletes recording 13 personal bests on the day and four meet records, this proved to be a successful day for the Devils and Lady Devils.
Jaden Stevenson had another stellar performance in winning the 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash and placing second in the long jump. Brock Moore added a first in the 110 hurdles. The 4X100 meter relay of Mason Gudger, Moore, Stevenson and Keelen Lester were also top finishers.
Gudger added a second place in the 100 meter dash while J.J. Durbin finished second in the discus. Tai Edmunds was third place in the high jump.
Rebels In Cane Bay Meet
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Isaiah Olson, Jalen Ingram and Logan Wagner both earned two top-eight finishes to represent South Greene in the Cane Bay Track and Field Invitational.
Olson earned the highest finish, placing third in the boys 100-meter dash at 11.16 seconds. He placed fifth in the 200 meter dash at 22.92.
Logan Wagner placed fourth in shot put (46-4) and fifth in discus (127-6), while Ingram took fourth in the high jump (5-10) and sixth in the long jump (20-5).
The South Greene boys tied for eighth out of 22 teams, scoring 27 points, while the Lady Rebels placed 24th as a team.
Mackenzie Niston cleared 4-8 to place sixth in the high jump, the South Greene girls’ only top-eight finish.
Niston and Macey Snapp did make program history, becoming South Greene’s first track and field athletes to participate in the javelin throw. Snapp took 14th (64-7) and Niston 25th (43-11).
GIRLS TENNIS CHUCKEY-DOAK 8 WEST GREENE 1
SINGLES – 1. Heidi Buch (C-D) def. Kinsley Ellenburg 6-1; 2. Kaydin Murvin (C-D) def. Breanna Ellis 6-4; 3. Ava Englehardt (C-D) def. Emilie Cinnamon 6-0; 4. Brooke Englehardt (C-D) def. Megan Hinkle 6-4; 5. Alyssa Gaby (C-D) def. Aurora Santos 7-5; 6. Casey Barwick (C-D) def. Shaylan Walker 6-1.
DOUBLES – 1. Buch/Murvin (C-D) def. Ellenburg/Ellis 6-4; 2. A. Englehardt/B. Englehardt (C-D) def. Cinnamon/Hinkle 6-2; 3. Santos/Walker (WG) def. Gaby/Subhi Das 6-4.
BOYS TENNIS CHUCKEY-DOAK 8 WEST GREENE 1
SINGLES – 1. Brantley Campbell (C-D) def. Ethan Turner 6-2; 2. Kyle Malone (C-D) def. Austin Miller 6-2; 3. Vincent Sanocki (C-D) def. Gavin Wilhoit 6-1; 4. Edwin Renfro (C-D) won by forfeit; 5. Logan Hilton (C-D) def. CJ Parham 7-5; 6. Joseph Bradley (WG) def. Briley Chapman 6-2.
DOUBLES – 1. Campbell/Malone (C-D) def. Turner/Miller 6-1; 2. Chapman/Renfro (C-D) won by forfeit; 3. Sanocki/Jack Darnell (C-D) def. Parham/Bradley 6-3.