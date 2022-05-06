Greeneville will take a three-game winning streak into district tournament play.
The Lady Devils, who have won 11 of their last 12 games, wrapped up the regular season Thursday with a 5-2 win over Morristown West.
Lydia Darnell gave Greeneville (26-9) the lead with one swing. Her one-out double with the bases loaded put the Lady Devils up 3-2 in the third inning, as it scored Madison Carpenter, Kaley Bradley and Ansley Collins.
And after Lauren Million hit a one-out double in the fourth, Carpenter singled her in for a 4-2 lead. Collins added another, leading off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run to center.
Collins and Carpenter both went 2-for-3 to lead Greeneville. Laicy Darnell (double), Bradley and Ella Moore each added one hit. The Lady Devils outhit West 9-7.
Bradley went the distance to get the win, allowing two earned runs.
Three of West’s seven hits came in the first inning, with the third being Aubrie Messer’s two-run double. Messer and Aviah Bunsic each had two hits.
The Lady Devils open the District 2-3A tournament at Cherokee High School against Cocke County on Monday, with first pitch set for 5:30 p.m.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 22 UNIVERSITY 8
Chuckey-Doak scored at least two runs in each inning to take care of the host Lady Buccaneers Tuesday night.
Hayleigh Taylor and Breanna Roberts both hit 3-for-4 while Saniah Atchison, Makayla Ramsey, Sydney Shipley, Abbie Donoho and Arleigh Parker each had two hits.
Taylor hit a triple and a double for the Lady Black Knights, who led 3-1 after one and 10-2 after the second inning. Chuckey-Doak pushed across five in the third and fourth innings to make it 20-2.
Shipley, Donoho and Parker all doubled.
Shipley’s RBI triple made it an 8-1 game, and Arleigh Parker doubled in two more in the second inning.
Shipley and Abbie Donoho (double) drove in runs during the third, and Breanna Roberts singled in a fourth-inning run.
Taylor also earned the win in the circle, striking out five.
University High committed 13 errors.