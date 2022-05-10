ELIZABETHTON — North Greene scored in just one inning Monday night.
But the Lady Huskies gave themselves more than enough breathing room in their District 1-A tournament opener at Happy Valley High School. One week after allowing 16 runs to Cloudland, No. 2 seed North Greene rolled to an 8-1 win.
Anna Weems went 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Huskies (15-19), who held a 9-8 advantage in hits.
After 2 1/2 scoreless innings, North Greene came to life in a big way. Heidi Harmon’s leadoff single and two Cloudland errors loaded the bases. Cambell Gaby and Weems then singled in runs around another error for a sudden 4-0 lead. Paysli Randolph’s RBI single then made it 5-0, before Zoe Sanders and Kessie Antonelli drove in three more runs with back-to-back base hits.
Haley Bailey and Riley Blevins both singled for the Lady Huskies.
Gaby went three innings in the circle and struck out seven, allowing just one hit to collect the win. Kylee Jones threw the last four innings and struck out one, giving up one earned run on seven hits.
Ryan Turbyfill and Izabella Christman both had two hits for the third-seeded Lady Highlanders, with Christman batting in a run during the fifth inning.
Karah Fields struck out nine and walked four in the loss. None of the runs she allowed were earned.
North Greene takes on No. 1 seed Unaka at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
DISTRICT 2-3A TOURNAMENT GREENEVILLE 12 COCKE COUNTY 2
ROGERSVILLE — Top-seeded Greeneville took the suspense out of this one early, scoring nine runs in the first inning at Cherokee High School.
Seven Greeneville players had multiple hits in an 18-hit effort. Ansley Collins tripled and went 4-for-5 to lead the way. She and Madison Carpenter (3-for-4) drove in three runs apiece for the Lady Devils (27-9).
Kaley Bradley, Lydia Darnell, Ashlyn Rachon, Laicy Darnell and Lauren Million each had two hits with Kyla Jobe adding one.
Rachon doubled twice, the first sending home Greeneville’s first two runs. Million and Jobe drove in more runs on their singles with Carpenter, Bradley and Lydia Darnell hitting RBI doubles and Collins tripling home another run.
Carpenter’s RBI single made it 10-0 after two innings.
Collins ended the game in the bottom of the sixth, scoring two runs on her ground-ball single to center.
Leah Phillips struck out two and walked three in the six-inning win, giving up two earned runs on six hits.
Addison McNealy went 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Red, including an RBI single. Paige Niethammer doubled in another run in the fifth.
The Lady Devils will face No. 2 seed and tournament host Cherokee, a 10-2 winner over Grainger, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BASEBALL DISTRICT 1-2A TOURNAMENT JOHNSON COUNTY 11 WEST GREENE 5
MOUNTAIN CITY — West Greene got the start it wanted, but a disastrous third inning saw Johnson County rally.
Mason McCamey went 2-for-3 with a double to spearhead the Buffaloes’ five-hit effort. The double came with one out in the first inning, scoring both Judson Higgins and Keith Valentine for a 2-0 lead.
Justin Tweed and Jaden Gregg knocked back-to-back RBI singles in the third, with Tweed scoring for a 5-0 lead when Braden McCamey reached on a left-field error.
But the good fortunes stopped there for the Buffs (9-18). Johnson County managed just one hit in its seven-run third inning, a two-run single by Trey Snyder.
The Longhorns wore a pitch and drew a walk with the bases loaded, and a third run scored on a fielder’s choice. Another bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch allowed the Longhorns to take a 7-5 lead to the fourth, where two more scored on a passed ball before Ethan Icenhour’s RBI single. Grayson Holt singled home Johnson County’s last run in the fifth.
West Greene hosts South Greene for an elimination game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASEBALL NORTH GREENE 7 UNIVERSITY 6
North Greene Middle School scored five runs over the last two innings to rally past University Middle and advance to the East Tennessee State Sectional Final Four.
Christian Cogdill had two hits and batted in two runs, while Isaac Gaby had a team-high three hits for the Huskies. Owen Pierce, Wyatt Burns and Joshua Hightower knocked one hit apiece, with Alston Richards batting in a run.
Starting pitcher Joshua Hightower went four innings and surrendered three hits, before Tyler Britton threw the last three innings to get the win. Both struck out two batters.