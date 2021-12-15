JOHNSON CITY — Chuckey-Doak’s girls entered the win column in convincing fashion on Tuesday night.
The Lady Black Knights stormed ahead early and rolled past University High 64-24 for their first win of the season.
Eleven players scored for Chuckey-Doak (1-6), led by a 13-point effort from Hayleigh Hensley. Faith Yokley and Hensley each hit three baskets in the opening quarter.
Breanna Roberts and Hayleigh Taylor hit four field goals apiece in the win.
Catie Leonard led the Lady Buccaneers (0-7) with eight points.
Chuckey-Doak never allowed University to get back in the game. The Lady Black Knights, who led 21-5 after the first quarter and 40-15 at halftime, didn’t allow any points in the third quarter to build a 54-15 lead.
The Lady Black Knights host Cherokee on Thursday.
C-D 21 19 14 10 — 64
UH 5 10 0 9 — 24
C-D (64): Hayleigh Hensley 13, Breanna Roberts 9, Hayleigh Taylor 8, Kennedy Brown 6, Bri Lowe 6, Faith Yokley 6, Saniah Atchison 5, Tavyn Southerland 4, Anna Lee Seaton 3, Taliah Johnson 2, Courtnee Jones 2.
UH (24): Catie Leonard 8, Vania Ortiz 6, Emma Chandley 4, Meredith Rice 4, Anna Wells 2.
GREENEVILLE 64
DOBYNS-BENNETT 46
KINGSPORT — The Lady Devils placed four players in double figures and ran their record to 10-1.
Lauren Bailey scored a game-high 14 points for Greeneville, while Delana DeBusk, Grace Hayes and Chloe Marsh each scored 10.
Bailey, who had a career-high 37 points in a win at Science Hill on Saturday, scored just four points – all on free throws – through three quarters against Dobyns-Bennett. She had 10 points in the fourth, including a 3-pointer.
Dobyns-Bennett jumped to an 11-0 lead before Greeneville cut the deficit to 13-12 after one quarter and led 32-28 at halftime.
Hayes knocked down two 3-pointers and led the Lady Devils with eight points in the first half, while Marsh scored seven.
Greeneville's Tambryn Ellenburg scored all five of her points in the second quarter, including a 3.
The Lady Devils held Dobyns-Bennett to a 3-pointer and a free throw in the third quarter en route to a 47-32 advantage.
Lindy Carter led a balanced offensive attack for Greeneville in the third with six points. She finished the game with eight, all in the second half.
Dobyns-Bennett (4-6) got 13 points from Olivia Doran and 11 from Caroline Hill.
Greeneville will host Jefferson County on Friday.
BOYS
CHUCKEY-DOAK 76
UNIVERSITY 58
JOHNSON CITY — Four players scored in double figures and the Black Knights got their third straight win with a victory at University High.
Cadin Tullock led the way with 19 points, hitting at least two baskets in each quarter, while Christian Derry added three field goals in the fourth quarter to finish with 14 points.
Isaiah Treadway, who hit two late 3-pointers, and Roberto Vazquez scored 10 points apiece for the Black Knights.
The Black Knights (4-3) shot 9-of-10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and 16-of-18 for the game.
Hank Stott hit two 3-pointers and scored 13 points to lead the Bucs (3-5), while John Carter added 10.
The Black Knights host Cherokee on Thursday.
C-D 14 16 15 31 — 76
UH 10 14 11 23 — 58
C-D (76): Cadin Tullock 19, Christian Derry 14, Isaiah Treadway 10, Roberto Vazquez 10, Dillon Shelton 7, Hayden Anderson 6, Ethan Grindstaff 4, Brock Rush 4, Brasen Murvin 2.
UH (58): Hank Stott 13, John Carter 10, AJ Murphy 9, Joseph Armstrong 8, Jordan Carter 5, Brayden Ryder 4, Pete Boynewicz 3, Alex Cole 3, Drew Finny 2, Mason Croley 1.
3-pointers: Hank Stott 2, Isaiah Treadway 2, Pete Boynewicz, John Carter, Alex Cole, Ethan Grindstaff, Cadin Tullock.
DOBYNS-BENNETT 70
GREENEVILLE 61
KINGSPORT —