AFTON — The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights earned their 11th shutout victory of the season Monday night.
This time, Sullivan East was the victim in a 7-0 triumph.
Senior Marci Merrill was on fire, tallying five goals and completing a hat trick before the end of the first half. Merrill ran through the Lady Patriot defense in the 11th minute, 30th minute and 37th minute, finding the net to set the halftime score at 3-0.
Just one minute into the second half, Faith Rice was fouled inside the penalty area. She stepped up and took her own penalty kick, burying the ball into the side netting.
Merrill tallied two more goals, one in the 55th minute and another in the 61st, to give her 32 goals for the season.
Sophomore Kylie Malone added the final goal in the 71st minute with a left-footed shot into the corner.
The Chuckey-Doak defensive unit of Niome Merrill, Tavyn Southerland, Kalee Delotto and Hope Rice allowed the Lady Patriots only one shot on goal. Senior keeper Breanna Roberts earned the shutout with one save.
The Lady Black Knights end the regular season with a huge home district match against University High. The game will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field.
BOWLING Tribe Tops Devils
Greeneville visited Dobyns Bennett on Monday afternoon to get the 2021-22 season rolling.
Teams within the TSSAA would encounter changes as the season began. This year, six bowlers from each team will begin the match by facing off in a game of American 10-pin format. Following this portion, a group of five bowlers will continue to compete in five Baker style games.
The Tribe jumped to the early lead behind Blake McReynolds’ 255 and Peyton Keesee’s 210. The Greene Devils countered with Casey Douthat’s 143, but trailed 8-0 after the 10-pin portion. D-B continued to cruise by rolling Baker games of 162, 170,192, 165 and 198, helping them to the 23-0 win. Greeneville’s top two Baker games were 140 and 161.
In the girls match, the teams split the individual 10-pin games, but the Lady Indians held on behind Kayla Southerland’s 165.
The Lady Devils were paced by Kaylee Wallen’s 128. Leading 5-3, D-B survived a couple of close Baker matches and pulled away to the 20-3 win.
Greeneville travels to Rogersville on Tuesday to face Cherokee.