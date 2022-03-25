ELIZABETHTON — Saniah Atchison knocked a two-out single up the middle to score Angel Bermudez in the 11th inning, helping Chuckey-Doak win its district opener at Happy Valley 6-5 Thursday night.
With two runners on in the bottom of the 11th, Breanna Roberts caught a line drive to end the game for the Lady Black Knights (1-2, 1-0 District 1-2A).
After Roberts’ RBI single, Makayla Ramsey scored on an error to give Chuckey-Doak a 2-1 lead in the sixth. Atchison and Ramsey then ripped back-to-back RBI doubles for a 4-1 lead before Happy Valley (0-5, 0-1) tied it and forced extras.
Maddie Lingerfelt’s two-run double pulled the Lady Warriors even with two outs in the seventh.
Serenity Mentz hit an RBI single for Chuckey-Doak in the 10th, but Laura Rice’s RBI double tied the score again before Atchison’s winner.
Atchison and Mentz both had two hits for the Lady Black Knights, while Alleah Grindstaff and Rice both had three hits for Happy Valley.
JOHNSON COUNTY 2
SOUTH GREENE 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — Hannah Fritts gave Johnson County the spark it needed, as the Lady Longhorns won a low-scoring affair.
Scoreless after 3 1/2 innings, Fritts cracked a one-out solo home run in the fourth inning. Faith Walsh then singled to get on base, before Sydni Potter singled her home for Johnson County’s other run. The Lady Longhorns totaled half of their eight hits in the fourth inning.
Whitney Casteel doubled in the third inning for the Lady Rebels (0-2, 0-1 District 1-2A), before Amelia Mullins and Allison Penley each added one base hit. Anna Willett and Katie Willett both singled in the second inning, but the Lady Rebels left the bases loaded.
Lauryn Bishop got the start and the win over South Greene’s Mallory Fillers, who gave up four hits and struck out one over 3.1 innings. Willett went the final 2.2 innings and fanned two while allowing one hit.
LAKEWAY CHRISTIAN 16
GREENEVILLE 8
Despite accumulating 15 hits, seven errors and Lakeway Christian Academy’s firepower ultimately did Greeneville in.
Ayla Cole went 4-for-4 to lead the Lady Lions while Myla Russell (two hits), Zayle Elkins and Abby Goodall all doubled. Kacey Pillion’s three-run home run made it a 10-1 game in the third inning, and Lakeway made it 14-3 in the fifth.
Lydia Darnell and Kyla Jobe both hit 3-for-4 to lead Greeneville (4-4), Darnell hitting a solo home run in the first inning. Kaley Bradley, Ansley Collins, Ashlyn Rachon and Lauren Million recorded two hits apiece and Ella Moore one. Million and Collins both doubled for the Lady Devils.
Katie Fultz got the win for LCA, striking out four and allowing six earned runs, over Bradley. Leah Phillips threw the first 3.1 innings and allowed nine earned runs on eight hits with three strikeouts, while Bradley fanned two and surrendered five unearned runs on three hits.
BASEBALL
NORTH GREENE 23
COSBY 1
COSBY — North Greene didn’t waste any time breaking out the bats, leading off with three straight hits en route to a win at Cosby.
The Huskies (3-2) followed up their four-run first inning with seven runs in the second before an 11-0 lead. And that was before Damian Burns clubbed a three-run homer in the third inning. Tanner Sexton’s RBI triple then made it a 15-0 game. Jeshua Crawford then hammered a grand slam in the fourth, and it was 23-0 before the Eagles erased the shutout.
Drexel Gant and Tanner Sexton both hit 3-for-3 while Brady Harkleroad, Burns and Crawford had two hits apiece. Seth Charlton (double), Eli Buckner, Don Stansfield and Adon Wood all had one hit to round out North Greene’s 16.
Sexton also notched the win on the mound, striking out six and giving up three hits over four innings pitched.
Brad Werden went 2-for-2 with a double to lead Cosby.
PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 12
CHUCKEY-DOAK 8
AFTON — Down 8-1, Chuckey-Doak rallied with seven straight runs between the fourth and sixth innings to force extras before falling to Providence Academy.
The Black Knights (5-2) hit five home runs, two by Wade Fletcher and one each by Luke Myers, Datyn Bowman and Cadin Tullock.
Fletcher’s first bomb started the rally in the fourth, and his second scored two runs in the fifth to make it 8-5. Bowman’s homer then made it 8-6 before Myers’ leadoff round tripper in the sixth. Tullock scored the tying run on Cole Lamons’ sacrifice fly.
Jaylen Willett, Cole Lamons, Connor Lamons, Dillon Shelton and Christian Derry recorded one hit apiece.
Connor Lamons relieved Willett after one inning and threw six, striking out seven and allowing four earned runs on five hits. Fletcher and Shelton both saw the mound in the eighth.
Ronnie Matti went 3-for-5 to lead the visitors, while Caleb Cross and Nate Eisfelder both had two hits. Eisfelder hit a home run and a double.
CHEROKEE 21
SOUTH GREENE 2
ROGERSVILLE — With a 14-run first inning, Cherokee removed any question about the outcome quickly. The Chiefs added six more in the second and took down South Greene in five innings.
Cole Putnal went 4-for-5 and hit two home runs, batting in eight runs during the game. Devan Carpenter also went deep while Aidan Webb went 3-for-5 for Cherokee, which collected 17 hits and capitalized on five Rebel errors.
Tucker Brown went 3-for-3 and Gavin Boyle 2-for-2 to lead South Greene (2-5). Boyle’s RBI single made it 14-1 in the second inning, and Graydon Rader scored on Nate Lisenby’s fourth-inning groundout. Jesse Lawing (double), Rader and Dustin Crum each had one hit.
Carpenter struck out five and allowed eight hits to get the win for Cherokee over Rebel starter Brendan Lisenby.
SOCCER
WEST GREENE 5
CLAIBORNE 0
NEW TAZEWELL — West Greene couldn’t have asked for a much better opening week to its soccer season.
The Buffaloes improved to 3-0 by collecting their third shutout at Claiborne. West Greene has outscored opponents 20-0 through its first three matches.
Dani Cicero and Blair Shelton paced West Greene with two goals and one assist each. Jonas Wick also joined the scoring act with his first goal of the year.
Hunter Gregg notched the shutout win on goal.
CARTER 2
CHUCKEY-DOAK 1
GATLINBURG — After a scoreless first half, Chuckey-Doak came up just short against Carter to begin the Smoky Mountain Cup.
The Black Knights (0-2) found the back of the net on Sean Humbert’s long throw-in to Ethan Wagers, who then assisted a Marco Rojas header inside the 6-yard box. Chuckey-Doak finished the match with 10 shots, with Ethan Grindstaff seeing a couple of close opportunities on goal.
Levi Wirt kept the Black Knights alive with 10 saves, as did defenders Rio Little and Palbo Dimas along with Roberto Vazquez in the midfield.
“All in all, the boys are playing better as a team than we did Tuesday,” Chuckey-Doak coach Cory Braithwaite said. “Still need to improved on communication and movement into space. The goal is to get better every day.”
The Black Knights face Evangel Christian (Ala.) in the Smoky Mountain Cup at 6:50 p.m. Friday.
TENNIS
Chuckey-Doak, South split
GIRLS
SOUTH GREENE 6
CHUCKEY-DOAK 3
SINGLES
1. Heidi Buch (C-D) def. Carson Reaves (SG) 6-4, 2. Leonie Harnisch (SG) def. Kaydin Murvin (C-D) 6-0, 3. Ava Englehardt (C-D) def. Anna Ottinger (SG) 6-1, 4. Macey Waddell (SG) def. Lexi Lane (C-D) 6-0, 5. Brooke Englehardt (C-D) def. Katherine Kinser (SG) 6-3, 6. Victoria Holt (SG) def. Subhi Das (C-D) 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Reaves/Harnisch (SG) def. Buch/Murvin (C-D) 6-3, 2. Waddell/Kinser (SG) def. A. Englehardt/B. Englehardt (C-D) 6-1, 3. Holt/Riley Gregg (SG) def. Lane/Das (C-D) 6-1.
BOYS
CHUCKEY-DOAK 6
SOUTH GREENE 3
SINGLES
1. Lawson Burns (SG) def. Brantley Campbell (C-D) 7-5, 2. Trevor Neas (SG) def. Kyle Moore (C-D) 6-1, 3. Vincent Sanocki (C-D) def. Daniel Worley (SG) 6-2, 4. Edwin Renfro (C-D) def. Avery Good (SG) 6-1, 5. Logan Hilton (C-D) def. Ty Moore (SG) 6-0, 6. Jack Darnell (C-D) won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
1. Burns/Neas (SG) def. Campbell/Moore (C-D) 6-3, 2. C-D won by forfeit, 3. Darnell/Briley Chapman (C-D) def. Good/Moore (SG) 6-3.