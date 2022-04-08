AFTON — Makayla Ramsey’s one-out single in the fourth inning loomed much larger in the seventh.
Chuckey-Doak built a six-run lead before holding off a late rally by Happy Valley for a 6-4 win on Thursday night.
Maura Phillips, Hayleigh Taylor, Saniah Atchison and Ramsey knocked four straight base hits after the first out. Ramsey’s single allowed Phillips and Taylor enough time to score and give Chuckey-Doak (4-4, 4-0 District 1-2A) the 6-0 lead.
But Laura Rice’s two-run double gave the Lady Warriors (0-8, 0-2) some hope in the seventh. Rice then scored on a groundout to make it a two-run game, and Maddie Lingerfelt singled to put the tying run at the plate. But Ramsey forced Happy Valley into two straight groundouts to end the game.
Phillips and Atchison both scored on a one-out error in the third inning, before Sydney Shipley’s RBI single made it 3-0. Breanna Roberts scored Chuckey-Doak’s fourth run on a groundout.
Atchison and Ramsey both collected two hits to lead Chuckey-Doak’s offense. Taylor, Shipley, Angel Bermudez and Phillips (two runs scored) all singled once.
Ramsey also collected the complete-game win, striking out six and allowing four earned runs on 10 hits.
Rice and Lingerfelt both hit 3-for-4 to lead the Lady Warriors.
NORTH GREENE 12 HAMPTON 0
ELIZABETHTON — Cambell Gaby and Kylee Jones combined for a one-hit shutout over six innings, helping North Greene shut down district rival Hampton on the road.
Gaby threw the first four innings and struck out seven, throwing 43 strikes in 55 pitches. Jones fanned one batter and allowed just one hit over the final two frames — with 17 of her 23 pitches being strikes.
Zoe Sanders hit 4-for-5 from her leadoff spot, while Kessie Antonelli went 3-for-4 with a team-high six runs batted in. Anna Weems and Riley Blevins both collected two hits. Haley Bailey, Jones, Paysli Randolph, McKinlee Weems and Loren Blevins rounded out a 16-hit effort for the Lady Huskies (9-10, 4-0 District 1-A).
Leading 1-0 after three innings, North Greene built a comfortable 5-0 lead in the fourth. Sanders and Antonelli singled in a combined three runs before Anna Weems’ RBI double to left.
Sanders and Antonelli singled home two more runs in the fifth to make it 7-0, and Jones’ RBI double sparked North Greene’s five-run sixth. Antonelli and Bailey singled in the final three runs.
SOCCER CHUCKEY-DOAK 4 WEST RIDGE 0
AFTON — Marco Rojas completed the hat trick, in the second half alone, as Chuckey-Doak extended its winning streak to three.
Rio Little assisted Rojas’ first goal in the 56th minute, and Rojas converted a penalty kick in the 72nd minute to make it 3-0. Rojas scored his third goal two minutes later on Sean Humbert’s assist.
“Second half, we played better all across the field, played with purpose and made good series of passes,” Black Knights coach Cory Braithwaite said. “(In the first half), we had a free great opportunities and hit them right at the keeper with Brayden Collins and Ethan Grindstaff.”
Roberto Vazquez and Ethan Wagers helped end the scoreless tie with their combination of passes through the middle. Wagers sent the ball into the lower right 90, giving the Black Knights (3-3) a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.
Braithwaite also praised the defense of Josue Benitez in the back, along with goalkeeper Levi Wirt after his first career shutout win.
At West Greene, Carter posted a 2-1 win over the Buffaloes in non-conference action. The loss dropped West Greene to 3-2 overall.
BASEBALL WEST RIDGE 10 GREENEVILLE 7
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge scored nine runs in the fifth inning, erasing a 4-1 deficit in the East Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association tournament.
Greeneville, now 5-11, committed six of its seven total errors and Greene Devil pitchers walked three in the decisive fifth.
West Ridge (8-6) committed five errors.
Anderson Franklin was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Greeneville, which is slated to continue the tournament at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Powell.
UNICOI COUNTY 16 WEST GREENE 5
ERWIN — West Greene battled early, but Unicoi County’s nine-run third inning proved too much in a 16-5 win.
The Blue Devils scored four runs in the bottom of the second to build a 6-1 lead, before the Buffaloes (4-10) answered with a two-run top of the third.
Keith Valentine led West Greene’s six-hit effort by going 2-for-4. Jaden Gregg, Justin Tweed, Mason McCamey and Maddox Garber all singled once.
McCamey led off the second with a line-drive base hit and scored on a one-out double steal to make it 2-1, with Cameron Without taking second base.
Garber singled home two runs in the top of the third for a 6-3 deficit before Unicoi County’s big inning. Gregg later scored on an error before adding an RBI single in the fifth for the final margin.
The Buffaloes used four pitchers, none going longer than 1.2 innings. Lucas Slagle hit 3-for-3 with a double to lead Unicoi County, while Valentin Batrez clubbed a three-run homer and hit 2-for-4.
NORTHVIEW ACADEMY 12 SOUTH GREENE 5
A disastrous fifth inning eventually cost South Greene Thursday night, as Northview pulled away for a 12-5 win on Rebel Hill.
The Rebels (3-9) scored four runs in the third inning to take a 5-3 lead, but the Cougars pushed across eight in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Karsen Martin hit 4-for-5 to lead Northview, and Gavin Ogle went 2-for-4. Martin, Beau Lowe and Patrick Webster batted in two runs apiece. Dalton Hickman pitched the final 4.1 innings, striking out three and allowing just three hits to get the win.
Dustin Crum, Tucker Brown, T.J. Buckner and Cody Rambo all recorded two hits for South Greene. Crum and Hayden Hartman both doubled, with Alec Jones adding a base hit.
Crum singled home Nathan Lisenby in the first inning to pull South Greene within 3-1. Buckner, Rambo and Jones hit three straight singles during the second inning with Buckner and Rambo both stealing home to put the Rebels ahead 5-3. But it was downhill from there.
GIRLS TENNIS UNICOI COUNTY 8 CHUCKEY-DOAK 1
SINGLES – 1. Lily Mefford (UC) def. Heidi Buch 8-0; 2. Kaylee DeGennaro (UC) def. Kaydin Murvin 8-1; 3. Ava Englehardt (C-D) def. Olivia Bailey 8-3; 4. Priya Lewis (UC) def. Brooke Englehardt 8-5; 5. Lily Hollenbeck (UC) def. Alyssa Gaby 8-1; 6. Karina Lopez (UC) def. Casey Barwick 8-2.
DOUBLES – 1. Mefford/Bailey (UC) def. Buch/Murvin 8-2; 2. DeGennaro/Norah Ray (UC) def. A. Englehardt/B. Englehardt 9-8 (7-5); 3. Hollenbeck/Lopez (UC) def. Gaby/Subhi Das 8-0.
BOYS TENNIS UNICOI COUNTY 9 CHUCKEY-DOAK 0
SINGLES – 1. Ashton Abbott (UC) def. Brantley Campbell 8-4; 2. Sathvik Ramu (UC) def. Kyle Malone 8-1; 3. Brady Weems (UC) def. Vincent Sanocki 8-1; 4. Isaiah Smith (UC) def. Edwin Renfro 9-7; 5. Aidan O’Hare (UC) def. Logan Hilton 8-3; 6. Caleb Pelaez (UC) def. Jack Darnell 8-0.
DOUBLES – 1. Abbott/Weems (UC) def. Campbell/Malone 8-3; 2. Ramu/Smith (UC) def. Sanocki/Renfro 8-3; 3. O’Hare/Pelaez (UC) def. Hilton/Briley Chapman 8-1.