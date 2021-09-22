The South Greene Lady Rebels defeated Happy Valley 25-6, 25-5, 25-1 in volleyball on Tuesday.
Jordyn Roderick put down 12 kills, Addison Williams had seven, Ava Clark had five and Ashlynn King had four for South Greene.
The Lady Rebels, now 26-3 overall and 5-0 in District 1-A, will host Hancock County on Thursday.
North Greene 3 Hancock County 0
SNEEDVILLE — North Greene picked up a 25-14, 25-14, 25-10 win at Hancock County.
The Lady Huskies’ service proved especially strong with 14 aces in the match. Grace Buchanan served five aces in the final set alone for North Greene (14-11, 3-2 District 1-A). Anna Weems, Kylee Jones and Kylie Keffer each had two aces. Gracie Johnson, Cambell Gaby and Madison Sanders all had one.
Johnson also slammed nine kills, Hailee English had eight and Kylie Keffer five while Jones totaled 16 assists. Gaby added 10 assists, and McKinlee Weems had four kills. Brylee Baxter and Anna Weems combined for three kills.
The Lady Huskies host Happy Valley on Thursday night.
Grainger 3 West Greene 0
RUTLEDGE — Grainger defeated West Greene 25-15, 25-8, 25-13.
Kaleigh Douthat served two aces and handed out six assists for West Greene (3-10, 1-7 District 2-2A). Kendall Warner recorded four kills, and Madi Brown had three along with 12 digs and a block.
West Greene steps out of conference to host Cocke County on Thursday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY West Greene Boys 2nd
The West Greene Middle School boys placed second out of 12 teams in Tuesday’s TMSAA Class A Upper East Sectional cross country race at Holston Home.
Rogersville won the team championship with 61 points, while West Greene scored 91.
Of the 86 runners, Elijah Williams placed eighth with his time of 14:08.89 in the 3200m race. Austin Spradling (14:43.89) and Ethan Carpenter (14:45.39) placed 15th and 16th respectively, while Hunter Franklin (22nd, 15:20.58) and Joe Reams (36th, 16:19.31) rounded out the team score.
Trent Franklin (40th, 16:35.08) and Dallas Williams (43rd, 16:45.49) also represented West Greene.
With 120 points, Chuckey-Doak placed fourth in the team standings. Blake Lippard (17th, 14:46.67) led the way followed by Gavin Crum (23rd, 15:26.48), Bryant Walker (24th, 15:27.44), Benjamin Merrill (25th, 15:28.57) and Collin Lovins (37th, 16:23.07). Landon Brown (51st, 17:19.09) and Eli Neas (57th, 18:15.78) ran non-counting times for C-D.
South Greene placed 11th as a team with 287 points. Micah Jenkins (54th, 17:35.71), Noah Case (56th, 18:07.81), Brayden Tompkins (59th, 18:19.63), Jackson Ottinger (61st, 18:33.23) and Carson Taylor (74th, 21:21.47) made up the Rebels’ score, while Elijah Ricker (77th, 22:02.83) ran a non-counting time.
Michael Johnson (34th, 16:10.63), Jackson Britton (64th, 18:54.35), Wyatt Tadder (65th, 18:56.22), Larry Matrix (82nd, 25:24.37) and Nathan Erben (83rd, 25:34.04) made up North Greene’s 12th-place score of 306.
Medalist Kevin McCurry (12:45.72) led the way for sixth-place Surgoinsville.
Class A Girls
Autumn Carter, running as an individual, placed sixth out of 57 runners with a time of 15:32.70 to lead West Greene. Sarai Galarza (41st, 23:30.57) and Makala Parman (56th, 28:06.12) also ran for WGMS.
South Greene placed fourth with 99 points, followed by fifth-place Chuckey-Doak (130) and sixth-place North Greene (137).
Sierra Davenport (21st, 18:32.74), Madison Darnell (24th, 18:50.19), Miranda Metcalf (34th, 21:22.74), Kinslee Sauceman (35th, 21:40.62) and Alleigh Conrad (36th, 22:14.94) made up South Greene’s team score, just ahead of Eva Weems (38th, 22:47.80).
Hayleigh Siedl (31st, 20:14.44), Danica Milakovic (33rd, 20:57.57), Olivia Taylor (37th, 22:45.95), Kendal Baughman (43rd, 23:43.96) and Cihanna Nelson (47th, 24:06.18) ran for Chuckey-Doak.
Abigail Parker (30th, 20:13.55), Teaganne Vakkur (32nd, 20:30.92), Alena Sluder (40th, 23:18.07), Caidence Walker-Grubaugh (53rd, 27:07.39) and Lily Letts (54th, 27:13.06) made up North Greene’s score.
Grandview won the team championship with 39 points, and medalist Braydin Baresel (14:10.08) led third-place Unicoi County.
Class 2A Boys
Greeneville Middle placed fourth as a team, scoring 95 points. Isaac Gibson earned a top-10 finish, placing eighth with his time of 12:52.75.
Carter Raby (19th, 13:38.76), Trey Bailey (20th. 13:39.21), Jules Richard (22nd, 13:43.78) and Cole Smith (27th, 14:08.25) made up the Greene Devils’ top five. Grant Tunnell (34th, 14:56.53) and Landen Creech (39th, 15:36.76) also ran.
Medalist Adam Kelley (12:29.45) led Liberty Bell to the team title with 25 points.
Class 2A girls
The GMS girls also placed fourth with 105 points Tuesday night.
Riley Castro paced GMS, finishing in 15:10.57 to place 12th. Mackenzie Castro (16th, 15:25.41), Susan Mulhollen (20th, 15:32.25), Jamie Jackson (24th, 15:48.78) and Andrea Flowers (39th, 18:22.94) rounded out Greeneville’s top five. Aley White (42nd, 18:43.42) and Jacie Hopson (45th, 20:06.69) ran non-counting times.
Overall winner Emma Williams (13:38.42) led runner-up John Sevier, while Liberty Bell won the team title with 25 points.