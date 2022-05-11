South Greene’s softball district championship drought could be in serious jeopardy if the Lady Rebels keep this up.
On Tuesday, the top-seeded Lady Rebels took care of No. 5 Happy Valley in the District 1-2A semifinal round with a 13-0 triumph.
Lexi Miller took a no-hitter to the fifth inning, and the damage had long been done when the Lady Warriors finally broke it up. Miller struck out one and allowed just two hits in the run-rule win, helping her cause by hitting 3-for-3 with two doubles. She batted in a team-high five runs, and Evie Rader drove in four.
Whitney Casteel went 3-for-4 with a double, with Rader and Hannah Penley adding two base hits apiece.
And South Greene (17-13) didn’t waste any time, as Casteel and Miller led off with back-to-back doubles in the first. The Lady Rebels’ early 2-0 lead grew to 6-0 after the second, as Miller doubled in two more before scoring on an error and Rader hit an RBI single.
Miller, Rader and Anna Willett hit RBI singles in the third to make it a 12-0 game, before Penley plated on a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Katie Willett’s single rounded out South Greene’s 12-hit effort.
In Tuesday’s other semifinal game, No. 2 seed Johnson County edged visiting No. 3 Chuckey-Doak 2-1 at Mountain City.
South Greene will host Johnson County for Thursday’s District 1-2A championship game. First pitch from Rebel Hill is set for 5:30 p.m.
Both the Lady Rebels and Johnson County will play in Monday’s Region 1-2A semifinal round, with the District 1-2A champion earning a home game.
DISTRICT 2-3A
GREENEVILLE 12
CHEROKEE 2
ROGERSVILLE — For the second time in as many days, Greeneville run ruled its opponent in the district tournament.
The Lady Devils needed just five innings to take down No. 2 seed and tournament host Cherokee on Tuesday night.
Kaley Bradley, who batted in a team-high four runs, and Kyla Jobe both hit a double and a single to lead the Lady Devils (28-9). Ansley Collins and Lauren Million both had two base hits.
Ella Moore led off the bottom of the third with a solo home run to center, giving Greeneville a 5-0 lead. Bradley singled in two runs and scored herself on an error to make it 8-1 after four.
And after Bradley hit a two-run double in the fifth, Collins singled her in with a walk-off single to end the game early.
Jobe and Collins each hit a two-run single in the second inning to break the scoreless tie.
Laicy Darnell singled for the Lady Devils, who collected 10 hits.
Leah Phillips struck out one and walked two in the win, giving up two earned runs on eight hits.
Cherokee starting pitcher Haley Vigil hit 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Lady Chiefs.
Greeneville plays for the District 2-3A championship at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
DISTRICT 1-A
UNAKA 2
NORTH GREENE 1
ELIZABETHTON — Trinity Bowers made a world of difference for No. 1 seed Unaka, delivering the go-ahead hit and getting the win as the Lady Rangers edged North Greene on Tuesday.
Bowers struck out six batters and allowed one earned run on five hits in the circle. And it was her two-run single in the fourth inning which put Unaka ahead for good. Lyndie Ramsey had led off with a double, and Sadie Shoun reached on an error to put the go-ahead run on base. Unaka collected just one more hit after Bowers’ heroics.
Cambell Gaby otherwise pitched a gem, throwing 55 strikes in 66 pitches for North Greene (15-20). She struck out four and walked one, allowing one earned run on just three hits.
Anna Weems hit 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Lady Huskies. The double led off the second inning, and she scored when Riley Blevins reached on an error.
Kessie Antonelli, Kylee Jones and Heidi Harmon all singled for North Greene.
The Lady Huskies play Cloudland for survival at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winner faces Unaka at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, needing to beat the Lady Rangers twice for the district title.
SOCCER
DISTRICT 1-2A TOURNAMENT
GREENEVILLE 9
UNICOI COUNTY 1
The Greene Devils built an early lead and cruised to victory once again, defeating Unicoi County in Tuesday’s District 1-2A tournament semifinals at Burley Stadium.
Cade Snelson completed the hat trick to lead the Greene Devils (10-5-3), who didn’t allow any shots by Unicoi County after halftime. Greeneville dominated in shots taken 41-3, including 25-1 on goal.
Snelson and David Fisher scored just a minute apart to break the scoreless tie. Shelton’s 16-yard blast off a Zach Barnes assist came in the 15th minute, before Drew Shelton assisted Fisher’s 22-yard rocket for a 2-0 lead.
Bryan Espinoza hit a 30-yard free kick to get the Blue Devils on the board, Unicoi County’s only shot on goal, in the 17th minute.
But any thought of a comeback had evaporated by halftime, as Greeneville took a 5-1 lead. Snelson assisted a tap-in by Shelton in the 21st minute before hitting an 18-yard rocket in the 37th, seven minutes after Brady Quillen hit a 25-yard laser into the net.
Blake Rogers, who found the back of the net in the 52nd minute, then assisted Snelson’s third goal from the 6-yard box in the 58th.
After an own goal by Unicoi County, Fisher scored his second goal from 18 yards in the 65th to cap the scoring.
Unicoi County saved 14 Greene Devil shots.
Snelson shot seven times for Greeneville, while Shelton and Connor Stayton both took five shots.
Greeneville hosts Tennessee High for the District 1-2A championship at 6 p.m. Thursday.