ELIZABETHTON — Whitney Casteel made it clear with her leadoff double — South Greene has no intention of slowing down.
The Lady Rebels tightened their grip on first place in District 1-2A with a 13-2 win at Happy Valley on Thursday night.
And Casteel went even deeper in her third at-bat, hammering a two-run home run to left for a 10-2 lead in the third inning. Evie Rader then doubled in another run before finishing 4-for-4 at the plate.
South Greene (9-8, 6-1 District 1-2A) followed Casteel’s leadoff hit with four straight singles to build a 4-0 lead — courtesy of Lexi Miller, Rader, Anna Willett and Allison Penley. Amelia Mullins added a one-out RBI single before scoring on an error to make it 6-0.
Rader’s RBI single made it 7-2 in the second inning, before Madison Hensley doubled in South Greene’s eighth run in the third. The Lady Rebels added one more run in the fourth inning.
Miller and Mullins both crossed home three times, with Casteel adding two runs. Casteel, Miller and Mullins recorded two hits apiece.
Miller pitched three innings to get the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits. Mallory Fillers struck out three and allowed just one hit over the last two frames.
Laura Rice and Reagan Street both doubled for the Lady Warriors (2-10, 0-4).
BASEBALL CHUCKEY-DOAK 10 JOHNSON COUNTY 0
AFTON — Another day, another lopsided win for the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights.
Right-handers Christian Derry and Austin McBurnett combined on a six-hit shutout with no walks as Chuckey-Doak improved to 14-3 overall and 9-0 in District 1-2A.
Derry drew the start and pitched four innings for the win. He gave up five hits and struck out three.
McBurnett tossed the final two innings, giving up a hit and striking out five.
Chuckey-Doak cranked out 10 hits. Dillon Shelton was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI; Cadin Tullock was 2-for-2 with a double; Jaylen Willett was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Wade Fletcher had a double and an RBI; Connor Lamons and Derry each had a hit and an RBI; and Datyn Bowman had a hit.
Chuckey-Doak will host Sullivan East at 5 p.m. Friday.
SOCCER GREENEVILLE 1 JEFFERSON COUNTY 1
Despite trailing for 67 minutes and finishing the match with 10 men, Greeneville kept its unbeaten streak intact.
Drew Shelton delivered the equalizer in the 73rd minute, as the Greene Devils played to a 1-1 draw with Jefferson County at Burley Stadium.
On a free kick opportunity, Shelton sent a curler from 28 yards into the left corner to even the score. Greeneville (7-4-2) has gone six straight matches without a loss, a streak which began with a 2-2 draw against Farragut.
“We felt like we put a lot of things together tonight,” GHS coach Jerry Graham said. “I guess in the past couple of weeks, we were either able to put some strong finishes but we didn’t press well, or we defended well but didn’t capitalize on some opportunities we should have.
“Nice to hear a couple of players in practice and even in the last couple of matches say we feel like things are starting to come together. We hope we’re starting to peak at the right time. That’s what you want to do.”
A Greeneville player received his second yellow card in the 75th minute, leaving the Greene Devils a man short for the remaining time. But Greeneville kept the Patriots (8-4-3) off the scoreboard. Officials stayed busy in the second half, with seven bookings after intermission.
Edwin Banuelos gave Jefferson County a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute. But GHS keeper Aiden Creech otherwise saved five shots. Greeneville outshot the Patriots 17-11 overall and 12-6 on goal.
MORRISTOWN EAST 3 CHUCKEY-DOAK 1
AFTON — With two goals in the final 15 minutes, Morristown East topped Chuckey-Doak 3-1 Thursday at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field.
The Black Knights (4-7) drew first blood in the 26th minute. Marco Rojas took a free kick and found Ethan Grindstaff in front of the goal, where Grindstaff volleyed the ball into the net.
But Morristown East (7-3-1) found the equalizer in the 34th minute, as Chuckey-Doak allowed an own goal while trying to clear a corner kick.
Despite the loss, goalkeeper Levi Wirt played a stellar game on goal. He finished with 13 saves, including a penalty kick stop in the 53rd minute.
“Second half, Levi was the star,” Chuckey-Doak coach Cory Braithwaite said. “We were just unable to gain momentum in the second half based on some tactical decision that I had made and gave up two more goals … the team continues to improve offensively and defensively. I’m excited to see what we can do (Friday).”
The Black Knights entertain county and district rival West Greene at 5 p.m. Friday night.