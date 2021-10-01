AFTON — A Marci Merrill hat trick and another defensive shutout led Chuckey-Doak’s girls soccer team to another victory.
The Lady Black Knights improved to 10-3-1 overall after a 4-0 victory over the visiting Morristown East Lady Hurricanes on Thursday.
Junior Hailey Love put the ball into the net in the 17th minute, rebounding a Merrill shot that the Lady Hurricane keeper could not scoop.
In the 25th minute, Merrill shot a rocket with her left foot that blasted into the goal for the 2-0 lead. The Lady Black Knights led 2-0 at the half.
Merrill completed the hat trick in the second half with a long shot lofted over the keeper in the 62nd minute, followed by a penalty kick in the 67th. Merrill now has 27 goals for the season.
The Lady Black Knights’ defensive unit of Niome Merrill, Tavyn Southerland and Kalee Delotto had another strong performance, allowing the Lady Hurricanes only five shots. Senior Breanna Roberts notched five saves in goal for Chuckey-Doak’s 10th shutout of the year.
The Lady Black Knights wrap up the regular season next week with games Monday at home against Sullivan North and Tuesday against district foe University High.
MIDDLE SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
West Boys, South Girls
Win County Titles
West Greene's boys and South Greene's girls won the Greene County cross country championships on Thursday.
Chuckey-Doak's Blake Lippard won the bloys race in a time of 13:58, while West Greene's Autumn Carter won the girls race in 15:43.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
SOUTH GREENE 22
WEST GREENE 0
Just like the high school did, South Greene Middle School dominated the Battle of the Milk Can. It's the Rebels' fifth shutout of the season.
South Greene’s defense held the Buffaloes to minus-26 total yards. And the defense scored, as Cameron Cutshall recovered a fumble for a touchdown. Shawn Ownby grabbed an interception, with Jude Dyer posting a team-high six tackles and two stops for loss. Nash Rader, Will Johnson and Dylan Shelton had three stops apiece, while Cayden Fillers had two TFL.
Rader rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns on offense, while also hitting a 17-yard pass to Charlie Lane. Dyer gained 42 yards on the ground for South Greene (6-1).
For West Greene, Ayden Lamons intercepted a pass in the end zone while Johnathan Tucker recorded four tackles including a fourth-down stop. Gage Gray, Phillip Brown and Leland Payne had three stops apiece, with Evan Wilder breaking up a Rebel pass.
GREENEVILLE 52
JOHN SEVIER 14
Maddox Bishop took the suspense out of this one quickly, as Greeneville Middle dismantled John Sevier.
Bishop gained 141 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, that is after he returned the opening kickoff 69 yards for a score. He later scored on runs of 44, 22 and 48 yards for the Greene Devils, who led 24-8 after one quarter and 46-14 at halftime.
Caden Baugh went 14-of-22 passing for 120 yards with a 15-yard TD pass to Colton Smith, who caught 3 passes for 54 yards. Baugh also ran for a 16-yard TD before Zay Anderson scored on a 53-yard run.
Jaxon Winter, Laith Ivy and Bishop led the defense with three tackles each, as GMS allowed just 133 yards — all rushing.
ROGERSVILLE 32
NORTH GREENE 6
On Thursday, North Greene Middle School couldn’t match the Rogersville Warriors.
The Huskies trailed 14-0 when Brandon Weems scored on a kickoff return, pulling North Greene within 14-6 at halftime. But Rogersville controlled the second half.