Two batters into the bottom of the first inning, Lexi Miller already had all the run support she’d need.
Miller pitched a no-hitter and struck out six, leading South Greene to its first win of the season over county and district rival West Greene 13-0 on Rebel Hill.
Sydney Gentry’s one-out solo home run broke the scoreless tie for South Greene (1-2, 1-1 District 1-2A), which scored two more runs in the inning. As for Miller, she crossed home plate three times herself while collecting two hits, a double and a single in her last two at-bats. Gentry and Evie Rader both scored three runs as well.
Rader, who doubled in the fourth inning, and Katie Willett recorded two hits apiece. Whitney Casteel, Anna Willett and Alli Penley all singled once.
The Lady Rebels pushed across three runs in the first three innings before adding four more in the fourth, with Hannah Penley scoring twice. Casteel and Anna Willett each plated once.
West Greene (0-4, 0-2) got a leadoff walk from Megan Daniels but couldn’t capitalize. The Lady Buffs’ only other base runner reached on a fifth-inning error.
NORTH GREENE 16 UNIVERSITY HIGH 5
BAILEYTON — Zoe Sanders set the tone right away with a leadoff single, and her North Greene teammates followed suit as the Lady Huskies remained undefeated in district play with a 16-5 win over University High.
North Greene (5-6, 2-0 District 1-A) scored 10 runs in the first inning before adding four in the second and two in the third to build a 16-0 cushion. Sanders and Riley Blevins both went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in to lead the way.
Kessie Antonelli and Haley Bailey both singled home a run in the opening frame, before Anna Weems’ two-run double made it 9-0 with two outs.
Riley Blevins and Loren Blevins both doubled home a run in the second, before Sanders’ RBI triple to center gave North Greene a 13-0 lead. Riley Blevins and Sanders (double) batted in North Greene’s third-inning runs.
Kylee Jones and Bailey both had two hits, and Cambell Gaby added a single.
Gaby also earned the win, striking out five in the first two hitless innings. Paysli Randolph then went two frames and fanned five while allowing an earned run on four hits. Jones struck out two and gave up one hit in the fifth.
GREENEVILLE 14 GRAINGER 8
RUTLEDGE — Greeneville saw its 9-1 lead dwindle to one run before finally adding some insurance in the seventh, taking down district rival Grainger 14-8 on the road.
The Lady Devils (5-4, 3-0 District 2-3A), who scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning, held a 17-12 advantage in hits.
Laicy Darnell finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. She and Kyla Jobe (double) both went 3-for-4 to lead Greeneville. Kaley Bradley (triple), Ashlyn Rachon and Stoan Rader all had two hits. Lauren Million (double) Ansley Collins, Madison Carpenter, Ella Moore and Leah Phillips recorded one hit apiece.
Phillips also earned the win, striking out six and allowing two earned runs with one walk.
Jobe’s second-inning double put Greeneville ahead to stay, 2-1. After Phillips, Jobe and Rader hit consecutive singles, Bradley’s RBI triple and Darnell’s two-run bomb made it 9-1 in the fourth inning.
Jobe and Rader scored on a seventh-inning error. Carpenter hit an RBI single and then scored on a sacrifice bunt, before Moore plated on a passed ball for the final score.
Millie Beth Hurst, losing pitcher Alison Byrd and McKenna Kee both had two hits for the Lady Grizzlies.
BASEBALL NORTH GREENE 22 UNAKA 1
BAILEYTON — North Greene sent Unaka, and the rest of District 1-A, a resounding message Monday night — the Huskies aren’t ready to relinquish their district crown yet.
A 19-run first inning gave the Huskies plenty of cushion in their 22-1 district opening win over Unaka on The Tundra.
Six players batted three times in the opening frame for North Greene (5-2, 1-0 District 1-A), which held a 17-2 advantage in hits. Jeshua Crawford went 4-for-4 ant batted in five runs to lead the Huskies on both categories. Drexel Gant, Brady Harkleroad (four RBIs) and Seth Charlton all went 3-for-3 while Don Stansfield hit 2-for-2.
Crawford’s two-run triple made it 3-0, Charlton singled in another and Harkleroad scored three more with his triple to build a 10-0 lead. After Crawford ripped a two-run double, Colton Robbins, Charlton, Stansfield and Gant hit four straight RBI singles for the Huskies. Crawford and Tanner Sexton singled home North Greene’s last three runs of the first inning.
Gant, Harkleroad and Crawford all singled in a run during the second.
Gant pitched 3.0 innings and got the win, striking out five and allowing one earned run on two hits. Harkleroad held the Rangers hitless with four strikeouts in the last two frames.
CHEROKEE 2, GREENEVILLE 1ROGERSVILLE — Aidan Webb gave Cherokee just enough offense to keep Cherokee undefeated in district play.
With his one-out solo shot to left in he third inning, Webb put the Chiefs ahead to stay as they topped Greeneville 2-1 at The Reservation.
Cherokee (6-1, 3-0 District 2-3A) scored its first run on a two-out Greeneville error in the bottom of the first, tying the game 1-1.
Jackson Davenport won the pitcher’s duel over Greeneville’s Colton Richards, striking out eight and allowing no earned runs on four hits with three walks. Richards struck out 15 and didn’t walk any, allowing one earned run on four hits.
Ty Casteel went 2-for-3 to lead the Greene Devils (2-8, 2-3), and his two-out RBI single scored Carson Quillen for an early 1-0 lead. Preston Justice and Eli House both singled for GHS, which committed three errors to Cherokee’s two.
boys
TENNIS PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 6 CHUCKEY-DOAK 3
SINGLES – 1. Brantley Campbell (C-D) def. Evan Dawson 6-4; 2. Noah Bailey (PA) def. Kyle Malone 6-0; 3. Vincent Sanocki (C-D) def. Evan Campbell 6-2; 4. Christian Johnson (PA) def. Edwin Renfro 6-1; 5. Clay Rowland (PA) def. Logan Hilton 6-0; 6. Lucas White (PA) def. Briley Chapman 6-1.
DOUBLES – 1. Dawson/Bailey (PA) def. Campbell/Malone 7-6 (7-4); 2. Sanocki/Renfro (C-D) def. Campbell/Johnson 7-5; 3. Rowland/Sam Bailey (PA) def. Hilton/Chapman 6-0.
GIRLS TENNIS PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 7 CHUCKEY-DOAK 2
SINGLES – 1. Maddie Kyker (PA) def. Heidi Buch 7-6 (7-3); 2. Kami Glover (PA) def. Kaydin Murvin 6-3; 3. Ava Englehardt (C-D) def. Claire Messerschmidt 6-3; 4. Gracie Thompson (PA) def. Brooke Englehardt 6-1; 5. Katie Loran (PA) def Alyssa Gaby 6-0; 6. Emily Paul (PA) def. Casey Barwick 6-0.
DOUBLES – 1. Kyker/Thompson (PA) def. Buch/Murvin 6-1; 2. A. Englehardt/B. Englehardt (C-D) def. Halle Williams/Lali Lemmon 6-1; 3. Sophie Thomas/Sydney Turbyfield (PA) def. Gaby/Barwick 6-1.