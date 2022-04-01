AFTON — Makayla Ramsey limited Johnson County to three hits and struck out nine, lifting Chuckey-Doak past Johnson County 5-1 Thursday night.
Hayleigh Taylor, who doubled in the third inning, and Breanna Roberts both recorded two hits for the Lady Black Knights (3-3, 3-0 District 1-2A). Saniah Atchison hit a first-inning double, and Angel Bermudez singled to round out Chuckey-Doak’s six hits.
Atchison got on base three times, scoring on each occasion, while Taylor plated twice.
Roberts doubled home Taylor and Atchison for a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and Ramsey batted in another during the third as Chuckey-Doak led 4-1. Atchison scored Chuckey-Doak’s final run in the fifth.
Autumn Shepard doubled to lead Johnson County offensively, while Lauryn Bishop’s courtesy runner scored the Lady Longhorns’ only run during the third inning.
BASEBALL
GAME 1
VOLUNTEER 5
WEST GREENE 0
MOSHEIM — Ethan Smith pitched a three-hit shutout, leading Volunteer to victory in game one of Thursday’s doubleheader at Hal “Buddy” Pruitt Field.
Mason McCamey led off the second inning with a base hit, before Justin Tweed and Cameron Wilhoit knocked back-to-back singles to start the fourth. But the Buffaloes (4-7) couldn’t capitalize, hitting into a double play on the latter.
Smith led off the second with a solo home run for Volunteer, and the Falcons added one more in the frame. Zach Justice doubled home another to cap Volunteer’s three-run fourth.
Wilhoit took the loss, striking out and allowing two earned runs on two hits.
GAME 2
VOLUNTEER 13
WEST GREENE 4
The Falcons scored three runs in the second and fourth innings, building 5-1 and 8-3 leads respectively to pull away. Austin Goldie went 3-for-4 to lead Volunteer while Conner Hayes, Ethan Smith and Cason Christian recorded two hits apiece. All four players doubled in the win.
Justice allowed three earned runs on five hits to get the five-inning win.
Judson Higgins and Keith Valentine, who doubled, both went 2-for-3 to lead West Greene, while Austin Wampler singled home the Buffaloes’ last run. Valentine scored on a first-inning groundout to make it 2-1 before hitting an RBI double in the third.
Jaden Gregg took the loss, giving up eight earned on six hits through 3.2 innings.