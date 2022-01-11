GATLINBURG — An explosive second quarter gave Gatlinburg-Pittman all the cushion it needed, as the Highlanders built a 15-point halftime lead before defeating South Greene 78-61 in boys basketball on Monday night.
Trailing just 18-17 after one quarter, the Rebels (5-11) fell behind 43-28 at the break but stayed within 60-49 after the third quarter.
Ty Glasper hit four 3-pointers and led the Highlanders (14-4) with 29 points. Carlos Orr hit three triples and scored 21 points, with Houston Byrd adding 18 including four 3-pointers.
Clint Lamb fired in 21 points to lead South Greene, hitting an early 3 and going 8-of-10 at the free throw line. Luke Myers scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half, and Chandler Fillers scored 10. Myers and Fillers each scored three baskets in the third quarter.
Hayden Hartman, who hit from deep twice, and T.J. Buckner both scored eight points.
South Greene hosts Happy Valley in a district game on Tuesday.
GIRLS GATLINBURG-PITTMAN 64 SOUTH GREENE 58
GATLINBURG — South Greene battled tough against the state’s sixth-ranked Class 2A team, according to the season’s first Associated Press poll.
The Lady Rebels (8-11) rallied from a 19-10 first quarter deficit to take a 27-25 halftime lead. The Lady Highlanders (14-3) took a 42-41 lead to the fourth quarter before finishing the job.
Emma Cutshall scored 17 points, and Addison Williams had 14 to lead South Greene.
South Greene hosts Happy Valley in a district game on Tuesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL Greeneville Splits
Trey Thompson hit double figures in the first quarter, allowing Greeneville Middle School to cruise past Tennessee Middle 55-23 on Monday night.
Thompson scored six field goals, with an and-one and a 3-pointer in his 14-point opening frame before hitting three baskets in the second quarter and four more in the third. He scored a game-high 28 points for the Greene Devils.
Bishop Merriweather shot 6-of-8 at the charity stripe and finished with 12 points. Yordan Gomez-Mills and Parker Quillen both scored four points. Cole Smith hit a 3-pointer, with Braylen Kidwell and William Woolsey each scoring two points.
In the girls game, Tennessee Middle took a 37-24 decision.
Jordan Swatzell scored 12 points to lead the Lady Devils. Matea Gray added eight, with Kyleigh Crawford and Allison Hayes both scoring two.