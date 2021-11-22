BLUFF CITY — Jase Roderick made a good first impression, and South Greene rallied to win its season opener.
The Rebels won Saturday morning at Sullivan East, 45-41 over Tennessee High.
Roderick, a freshman, scored 10 points and matched Hayden Birdwell with a team-high three baskets. Clint Lamb scored nine, including four foul shots in the fourth quarter.
Birdwell scored all eight of his points in the third quarter, while Hayden Hartman hit an early 3-pointer and scored four more points in the fourth.
After leading 13-6 early, South Greene (1-1) fell behind 20-19 at halftime and 34-31 after three quarters before rallying.
Brandon Dufore led the Vikings with his 10 points.
SG 13 6 12 14 — 45 TH 6 14 14 7 — 41SG: Jase Roderick 10, Clint Lamb 9, Hayden Birdwell 8, Hayden Hartman 7, T.J. Buckner 6, Conner Marshall 2, Andrew Thornburg 2, Chandler Fillers 1.
TH: Brandon Dufore 10, Braden Wilhoit 8, Will Bradfoot 6, Ty Hopson 4, Zander Phillips 4, Braden Floyd 3, Luke Cottrill 2, Austin Degeare 2, Maddox Fritts 2.
SULLIVAN EAST 84 SOUTH GREENE 60
Sullivan East blitzed the Rebels early and never looked back, doubling up the visitors in the second quarter to take a 49-26 halftime lead.
Dylan Bartley hit five 3-pointers and led the Patriots with 18 points, while Masun Tate added 17 and Braden Stanbridge 14.
Cooper Kelley led South Greene with 13 points, all in the second half including nine in the fourth quarter.
Hayden Birdwell, Jase Roderick and Andrew Thornburg all scored eight, with Roderick hitting two 3-pointers in the second quarter.
SG 11 15 13 21 — 60 SE 19 30 21 14 — 84SG: Cooper Kelley 13, Hayden Birdwell 8, Jase Roderick 8, Andrew Thornburg 8, Clint Lamb 5, T.J. Buckner 4, Conner Marshall 4, Chandler Fillers 3, Hayden Hartman 3, Woody Hixson 2, Hunter Toth 2.
SE: Dylan Bartley 18, Masun Tate 17, Braden Stanbridge 14, Murray 9, Davison 8, Brown 7, Cross 5, Witcher 5, Milhorn 1.
GIRLS
South Greene 45 Northview 43MORRISTOWN — The team that stood between South Greene and the state tournament last season couldn’t catch the Lady Rebels this time.
Hours after dropping their opener to last year’s Division II-2A runner-up Knoxville Catholic, South Greene bounced back with a win over Northview Academy on Saturday at Lakeway Christian.
Hailey Brooks dropped 15 points, and Jordyn Roderick added 12 to lead the Lady Rebels (1-1).
Amelia Mullins buried an early 3-pointer and finished with six points, helping South Greene open an early 10-0 lead.
And after falling behind 24-18, South Greene scored the final nine points of the first half to take a 27-24 lead, starting with Cutshall’s 3-pointer. The Lady Rebels led by nine twice in the second half before holding on late.
Savannah Bates and Josie Horner both hit double figures for Northview, scoring 16 and 11 points respectively.
SG 12 15 10 8 — 45 NV 10 14 9 10 — 43SG: Hailey Brooks 15, Jordyn Roderick 12, Amelia Mullins 6, Emma Cutshall 5, Madison Hensley 2, Addison Williams 2, Braylee Woods 2.
NV: Savannah Bates 16, Josie Horner 11, Reagan Brown 9, Chackosky 4, Torres 3.
KNOXVILLE CATHOLIC 62
SOUTH GREENE 46
South Greene scored the first eight points but couldn’t keep the momentum rolling, dropping their season opener Saturday morning.
The Lady Irish rallied to take an 11-10 lead and took the lead for good after a 9-0 run made it 27-18.
Emma Cutshall and Jordyn Roderick both buried a first-half 3-pointer to make it 32-29 at intermission. Brooks’ triple made it a 50-42 game, but Catholic pulled away from there.
Roderick and Addison Williams both scored 13 for the Lady Rebels, while Brooks hit double figures with 10.
Sydney Mains gunned in 27 to lead Catholic, and Jaz Williams had 14.
SG 15 14 8 9 — 46 KC 18 14 16 14 — 62SG: Jordyn Roderick 13, Addison Williams 13, Hailey Brooks 10, Emma Cutshall 8, Ava Clark 2.
KC: Sydney Mains 27, Jaz Williams 14, Pettinger 5, Renfroe 5, Wilson 5, Lavile 3, Walker 3.
DAVID CROCKETT 69 CHUCKEY-DOAK 22
JONESBOROUGH — Emily (ET) Trivette scored a game-high 22 points to lead Crockett.
Bella Ferguson added 16 points and Nora Walters had 12 for Crockett.
Taliah Johnson led Chuckey-Doak with seven points, while Breanna Roberts finished with six.