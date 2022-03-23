MOSHEIM — Not much has slowed down West Greene this week.
The Buffaloes improved to 2-0 with another dominant shutout win, 8-0 over Sullivan East. West Greene has outscored its two opponents 15-0 so far.
Dani Cicero completed the hat trick and dished out two assists to lead the onslaught, and Nic Horner found the back of the net twice. Joshi Haase, Blair Shelton and Jacob Dean each added one goal for the Buffs. Shelton also added two assists, with Dean and Justin Fillers handing out one.
Jonas Wick went the distance on goal and recorded the clean sheet.
ELIZABETHTON 4
CHUCKEY-DOAK 0
ELIZABETHTON — Defensive mistakes cost Chuckey-Doak early, and the Black Knights couldn’t catch up in their season opening 4-0 loss at Elizabethton.
Ethan Grindstaff, Marco Rojas and Caden Wilhoit each took a shot on frame, as the Black Knights (0-1) tallied 11 total shots. The Cyclones added one more goal off a header in the second half.
Head coach Cory Braithwaite praised the midfield performances of Ethan Wagers and Roberto Vazquez, along with the defensive play of Rio Little, Josue Benitez, Derek Tarlton and Nic Fugate.
“As a team, we have a lot of work to do,” Braithwaite said. “Individually, things look good, sometimes great. However, communication on the field is lacking … we have the potential to play with, and even beat, good teams this year. Hard work, communication and heart will get us there if we can find them.”
SEVIER COUNTY 3
GREENEVILLE 0
SEVIERVILLE — Defending Class 2A state champion Sevier County gave Greeneville a learning experience to start 2022.
The Smoky Bears, who have since relocated to Class 3A, scored all three of their goals in the second half. After taking a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute, Sevier County scored twice more in the final 14 minutes.
Brady Quillen took three of Greeneville’s six shots in the game. Cade Snelson, Landyn White and Drew Shelton each took one.
Goalkeeper Aiden Creech saved 13 shots for the Greene Devils (0-1), who had two shots on goal.
SOFTBALL
GREENEVILLE 10
CLAIBORNE 0
NEW TAZEWELL — Greeneville's Leah Phillips didn’t skip a beat, shutting down Claiborne’s bats again in a one-hit shutout.
Phillips faced just 22 batters over seven innings and struck out nine, allowing just one hit.
Ansley Collins batted 3-for-4 while Kyla Jobe, Laicy Darnell, Lauren Million and Lydia Darnell all doubled in the game. Jobe collected two hits for Greeneville (4-2, 2-0 District 2-3A).
After Moore scored on a second-inning error, Lydia Darnell doubled home Collins in the third inning for a 2-0 lead which stood until the fifth. Collins scored on an error, before Ashlyn Rachon singled in another run. Madison Carpenter’s RBI single made it 5-0 after six before Greeneville’s five-run seventh.
Laicy Darnell, Million and Jobe roped three straight doubles to help Greeneville double its lead. The Lady Devils outhit Claiborne 11-1, and the Lady Bulldogs committed five errors.
Emma Myatt took the loss, allowing one earned run on six strikeouts.
BASEBALL
GRAINGER 2
GREENEVILLE 1
RUTLEDGE — Grainger scored both of its runs in the fifth inning to rally past Greeneville and complete a two-game sweep.
A two-out error at second base allowed Kade Lucas to score the tying run. Brady Smith made the Greene Devils (2-6, 2-2 District 2-3A) pay, sending home Jaxon Maxey with a base hit for the eventual game winner.
Greeneville committed four errors to Grainger’s two, while both teams collected four hits.
Preston Justice scored Parker Shipley with a two-out single in the first inning, and the 1-0 lead lasted until the fifth.
Shipley doubled while Carson Quillen and Corbin Cannon both singled for Greeneville. Quillen also threw 4.2 innings and struck out nine, not allowing any earned runs. Colton Richards fanned three in the final 1.1 innings.
Smith struck out 13 and got the win for Grainger.
GAME 1
JOHNSON COUNTY 15
SOUTH GREENE 8
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Longhorns scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning, breaking a 4-4 tie to build a comfortable lead and eventually take the opener of Tuesday's twinbill.
Dakota Holt, Seth Condor, Zac Parsons and Graham Reece recorded two hits apiece to lead Johnson County. Both of Holt’s hits were doubles, and Ethan Icenhour tripled while Asa Lewis and Condor both doubled.
Condor threw the first 4.1 innings to get the win, allowing five earned runs on five hits.
Tucker Brown went 3-for-3 with a triple to lead the Rebels (2-4, 2-2 District 1-2A. Nate Lisenby and Isaac Collins both batted 2-for-4 with Dustin Crum and Brendan Lisenby both adding a base hit.
Nate Lisenby went 4.0 innings and took the loss after giving up 11 earned runs on 11 hits.
GAME 2
SOUTH GREENE 12
JOHNSON COUNTY 7
This time, South Greene got the upper hand early.
The Rebels scored five runs in the first inning and seven more in the third to build a 12-3 lead, evening their district record at 2-2.
Nate Lisenby went 3-for-3 at the plate, with Dustin Crum and Tucker Brown adding two singles apiece as both teams totaled 11 hits.
After Crum’s RBI single and Lawing’s bases-loaded walk, T.J. Buckner scored two more runs with his double to right. Lawing then plated on a groundout to make it 5-0.
Graydon Rader and Nate Lisenby both singled home a run in the third inning, and two more scored on Crum’s base hit. After a Johnson County error allowed two runners to cross home, Lawing ripped an RBI double to left for a nine-run cushion.
Brendan Lisenby also singled in the win, which went to Crum after his five innings of work. Crum struck out five and allowed two earned runs on eight hits before Cody Rambo finished the job.
Graham Reece went 4-for-4 to lead the Longhorns. Ethan Icenhour, Dakota Holt and Ezra Howard collected two hits apiece.
NORTH GREENE 7
NORTHVIEW ACADEMY 3
KODAK — North Greene scored six runs in the second inning and never looked back, building a 7-0 lead before winning at Northview Academy 7-3.
Drexel Gant, Adam Weir and Seth Charlton all recorded two hits with Weir, Jeshua Crawford and Damian Burns all doubling for the Huskies (2-2).
Gant stole home in the first inning after drawing a leadoff walk, and Charlton singled home two runs in the second inning. After Brady Harkleroad’s RBI single, Burns doubled in two more runs before scoring on an error.
Tanner Sexton also singled to round out North Greene’s 10 hits
Gant got the start and the win, allowing one hit in the first inning. Harkleroad threw the final six frames and struck out five, allowing two earned runs on nine hits.
Kerim Dermez went 3-for-3 to lead the Cougars, while Gavin Ogle and Ben Lowe both had two hits. Dermez and Ogle both doubled.
WEST GREENE 5
TRI CITIES FLAMES 4
KINGSPORT — Jaden Gregg delivered on the mound and at the plate, leading West Greene to a 5-4 triumph over the host Tri Cities Flames.
Gregg pitched 3.2 innings and struck out seven, allowing one earned run on four hits, while batting 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Keith Valentine struck out the side in the seventh inning to get the save, while Judson Higgins went 2-for-4 with a double.
Cameron Wilhoit sent home Tweed for the tying run on a second-inning fielder’s choice. Gregg then plated on an error at second base, before Wilhoit made it 3-1 when Higgins bunted into a fielder’s choice.
Wilhoit’s RBI single made it 4-2 in the third, and Valentine scored on a third baseman error for a 5-2 lead in the fourth. Austin Wampler and Mason McCamey both singled, as the Buffaloes (3-2) held a 9-6 advantage in hits.
John Martinez went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Flames.
TENNIS
Greeneville Swept
The Greeneville High School tennis teams came up short in their season opener against Sevier County, the boys falling 5-4 and the girls 6-3.
Greeneville's top three boys won their singles matches – No.1 Brayden Kennedy (8-4), No. 2 Jackson Weems (8-1) and No. 3 Tanner Smith (8-4). The Devils' No. 1 doubles team of Kennedy/Weems won 8-1.
On the girls side, Greeneville claimed three singles wins – No. 3 Palmer Ballard (8-5), No. 5 Madison Metcalf (8-6) and No. 6 Emma Waddell (8-4).