MOUNTAIN CITY — West Greene started strong but couldn’t keep the momentum going in the nightcap.
The Buffaloes collected 14 hits in the opening game, holding on for a 7-6 victory before host Johnson County took the second game 8-3 on opening night Monday.
Both teams emerged with 1-1 overall and district records.
Mason McCamey and Jaden Gregg both tallied four hits between the two games. Both players, along with Keith Valentine and Justin Tweed each had two hits in game one.
Judson Higgins went 3-for-4 and scored two runs to lead the Buffaloes in their opening win. McCamey and Valentine each had a double.
Maddox Garber, Austin Wampler and Cameron Wilhoit all singled once with Gregg and McCamey batting in two runs each.
After four scoreless innings, West Greene pushed across six runs in the top of the fifth. But the Longhorns answered with five, before each team scored one run in the sixth.
Valentine got the start and the win, going 4.1 innings with seven strikeouts while allowing two earned runs on three hits.
Relief pitcher Seth Condor threw the final 2.1 frames and took the loss for Johnson County, which got a 2-for-4 effort from Ezra Howard.
In game two, the Longhorns jumped ahead 3-0 in the first inning and never looked back, never allowing West Greene to get closer than two runs.
Ethan Lambeur went 2-for-3 to lead Johnson County’s five-hit effort, while winning pitcher Zack Parsons tripled. Parsons fanned nine and allowed two earned runs on four hits over 5.0 innings.
Mason McCamey and Jaden Gregg, who hit a triple and a double respectively, led West Greene with two hits while Keith Valentine singled.
Mason McCamey was tagged with the loss despite not allowing any earned runs, tallying eight strikeouts and three hits allowed over 4.0 frames.
The Buffaloes welcome county rival North Greene to Mosheim at 5 p.m. Thursday.
GREENEVILLE 8 CLAIBORNE 1
NEW TAZEWELL — The Greene Devils scored five runs in the first inning before adding insurance in the third and fourth, cruising to a district win at Claiborne.
Gage Spano doubled batted in three runs to lead Greeneville (1-0, 1-0 District 2-3A) offensively. Parker Shipley, Colton Richards, Ty Casteel and Preston Justice added one hit apiece.
Shipley struck out six to get the win, allowing one run on four hits through the first five innings. Caden Fillers and Spano pitched the final two frames and combined for five strikeouts.
Carson Quillen and Richards both plated twice, and Corbin Cannon drove in another run.
Tyson Pryse had two hits to lead Claiborne (0-1, 0-1).
The teams meet again Tuesday at Dale Alexander Field.
VOLUNTEER 12 CHUCKEY-DOAK 2
CHURCH HILL — Volunteer scored four runs in the first inning, coasting to a six-inning run rule victory over Chuckey-Doak.
The Falcons (1-0) led 4-1 after three innings but then pushed across three runs for an 8-1 lead after five before adding four more in the sixth.
Z Justice had two hits and batted in five runs to lead Volunteer, while C Hayes struck out seven and surrendered two unearned runs.
Cadin Tullock, Cole Lamons and Dillon Shelton each had one hit for the Black Knights (0-1), and Wade Fletcher batted in a run.
Connor Lamons took the loss, allowing five earned runs on four hits over the first four innings. He and Fletcher both struck out two.
Chuckey-Doak visits North Greene at 5 p.m. Tuesday.