GIRLS
GREENEVILLE 75
NORTH BUNCOMBE 46
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. — Greeneville knocked down 11 3-pointers and placed four players in double figures in running its record to 6-0.
Tambryn Ellenburg paced the Lady Devils with 16 points, including four 3s. Lauren Bailey had 15, including a 3; Delana DeBusk had 13, including three 3s; and Grace Hayes added 12, including two 3s.
Chloe Marsh chipped in nine points, including a 3, for Greeneville, while Anna Shaw tallied eight.
Greeneville led 17-10 after one quarter, 25-19 at halftime and 47-27 at the end of three.
Bailey scored 10 points in the third as the Lady Devils pulled away.
North Buncombe's Karlyn Pickens pumped in a game-high 24 points.
Greeneville opens District 2-2A play at Claiborne on Tuesday.
BOYS
GREENEVILLE 82
NORTH BUNCOMBE 62
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
NORTH GREENE 51
SURGOINSVILLE 14
Seven North Greene players dented the scoring column Thursday.
Tyler Britton dropped 15 points, seven in the first quarter including a 3-pointer, while Thomas Darnell hit one field goal in each quarter to finish with 10.
Christian Cogdill scored eight, Eli Johnson had six, Owen Pierce five, Jaiden Bailey four and Ethan Dilks three.
Pierce and Dilks both hit from deep in the fourth quarter for North Greene, which led 13-2 after one quarter, 21-8 at the half and 35-12 after three.
GIRLS
SURGOINSVILLE 29
NORTH GREENE 23
Surgoinsville led 9-7 after one quarter, 14-9 at halftime and 21-15 going to the fourth.
Hannah Brooks had six points and Josie Graham had four to lead North Greene. Chloe Keys and Teaganne Vakkur both scored three, Kinlea Eastep and Kennedy Malone each had two and Teagan McGuire scored one.