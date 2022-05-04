JOHNSON CITY — The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights wanted a good tuneup before embarking on the baseball playoffs on Friday.
And while the Knights might have gotten more than they bargained for with a 9-0 loss at Pigeon Forge on Monday and an 11-3 loss at Providence Academy on Tuesday, Chuckey-Doak coach Jimmy Willett thinks those games will help the Knights.
"Our guys will be fine. They're good to adjust," Willett said after the loss at Providence. "We want to play teams like this, We really do. And we want to compete.
"We got a little lax, did some things we shouldn't have done. But we'll refocus and we'll be fine. We've got a good group."
Chuckey-Doak, which is ranked eighth in the latest TCBA Class 2A poll, drops to 19-5. The loss at Pigeon Forge snapped the Knights' 14-game winning streak.
The Black Knights could see Pigeon Forge again in the playoffs.
"I've got some of the best players I think that play around here. I really believe that," Willett said. "If they can figure out they're good players and can play well together, we'll be fine. If they can stay focused on the task at hand, I don't think there will be a problem in getting to where they want to go."
Providence Academy (17-11) jumped to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed.
Chuckey-Doak pulled within 3-2 in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly by Dillon Shelton and an RBI groundout by Datyn Bowman.
Providence pushed across four runs in the fourth inning for a 7-2 lead. Mabry Runnels had an RBI triple, Lucas Belcher had an RBI single and Providence pushed across two other runs via Chuckey-Doak errors.
Cole Lamons belted a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning for Chuckey-Doak, which had four hits for the game. Connor Lamons, Austin McBurnett and Jaylen Willett had the Black Knights' other three hits.
Wade Fletcher drew the start on the mound for Chuckey-Doak and took the loss. In three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs (two earned), walked three and struck out two.
Belcher tossed 3 1/3 innings of relief to pick up the win. He gave up two hits, a run, walked two and struck out two.
Chuckey-Doak will host the South Greene-Happy Valley winner in the District 1-2A tournament at 6 p.m. Friday.