Cue the “he’s a freshman” chant. Carson Quillen is already making a splash.
Not just at Greeneville High School, but nationwide. In the middle of his freshman football season, no less.
On Aug. 29, two days after the Greene Devils dominated Grainger 78-6 on the football field, Quillen played baseball in front of a CBS Sports Network television audience.
Playing in the annual 13U Perfect Game Select Festival at Norman, Okla., Quillen found himself in elite company. He was one of just 36 players nationwide to be selected for the event, one of 18 on the East roster. Quillen found the experience all the more enjoyable after reuniting with former teammates from his 12U team the previous season.
“It was really fun and exciting. We got a ton of gear there. Great event,” Quillen said.
Quillen took the mound in the bottom of the eighth inning, holding the West team hitless.
At one point, Perfect Game labeled Quillen the No. 1 13U prospect in Tennessee. Though the roster lists him as a catcher, Quillen can play multiple positions. He plays mostly third base, but the 5-foot-10, 185-pounder is comfortable anywhere on the diamond.
“I feel pretty home at third, but I just like playing the game, so anywhere is cool with me,” Quillen said. “(To play at third), you’ve got to be a pretty good glove, stop most everything you can get to and be able to get the ball across the field anytime you need to. There’s a lot of responsibility.”
IMPROVEMENT
Before announcing its East and West teams, PG hosted a prospect showcase which Quillen attended.
According to his profile, Quillen’s latest Perfect Game grade came out at 8.5 out of 10. In other words, PG’s rating system ranked Quillen halfway between “Potential draft pick and/or excellent college prospect” and “Potential top 10 round pick and/or highest level college prospect.”
And he’s 14 years old.
“It’s crazy,” Quillen said. “The hard work, it’s just starting to pay off.”
As for his progression, Quillen has improved in 10 categories since 2020. Five of those categories involve his velocities, the biggest leap adding 7 mph to his exit velocity — bringing it to 84 mph. Quillen’s fastball and infield velocities have gone up 5 mph, with 4 mph improvement on his outfield and catcher velocities. The freshman has also trimmed 0.18 seconds off his 60-yard dash time, lowering it to 7.28 seconds.
Quillen’s best catcher velocity, 77 mph, ranked in the top 97.95% nationally for the Class of 2025 — which averages 67 mph in that category. His fastball topped out at 82 mph, good for the top 96.84% and 11 mph above the nationwide class average.
With his freshman baseball season at Greeneville six months away, Quillen has spent his summer playing travel ball — primarily for the Fredericksburg, Va., based Canes National team.
At the plate, Quillen’s best game occurred on March 28 against the Mountain Storm. He collected three hits and seven total bases, including a home run just one day after stealing a career-high three bases.
FIRST THINGS FIRST
Before transitioning into high school baseball, Quillen will try to help the Greene Devils football team win a fifth state championship. He lines up at safety and receiver when he takes the football field.
Naturally, playing both sports assures Quillen will remain conditioned year round. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that his older brother, junior Brady Quillen, starts at quarterback.
“Having him has really been a help on everything,” Carson said. “If he says let’s go throw, I’ll go throw with him and improve my routes and things like that for sure … he makes me work harder and makes me better.”
The Quillens and their Greeneville teammates entertain Volunteer for Homecoming 2021 Friday night.