RUTLEDGE — Brady Quillen was almost perfect as he led the Greeneville Greene Devils to a 49-14 road win over Grainger Friday night.
Quillen was 12-of-13 for 201 yards and three touchdowns with all three scores going to different receivers. He also added 24 rushing yards.
Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen was very pleased with the way his sophomore signal-caller performed against the Grizzlies.
“We played really well on offense. Brady threw the ball around and he also scrambled around and made some plays which was big for us.”
Mason Gudger led Greeneville in rushing with 71 yards and two touchdowns. Jakobi Gillespie, Mason Laws and Jaden Stevenson all were on the receiving end of Quillen’s touchdown tosses.
The Greene Devils had 427 yards of total offense compared to 329 for the Grizzlies.
Senior quarterback Dawson Holt led Grainger in offense as he carried the ball 25 times for 134 yards but only 20 of those came after halftime. Reggie McBee had 81 yards and found the end zone twice.
Grainger struck first as they engineered a 16-play, 74-yard drive that chewed up over eight minutes of the opening quarter. McBee scored from the six and then Holt ran in for the conversion as the Grizzlies went up 8-0. Right before the end of the first quarter, Mason Gudger had a 33-yard scoring run and Cooper Graham was good on the extra point as Greeneville pulled to within a one at 8-7. Gudger had another touchdown early in the second quarter and Graham was good on the PAT to make it 14-8.
Then came the play of the game. Holt took off on the quarterback keeper and appeared to be headed straight towards the end zone but Stevenson never gave up on the play as he chased Holt down, poked the ball out at the two and it squirted through the back of the end zone for the touchback. Greeneville got the ball and drove down the field and Quillen hit Laws for a 26-yard scoring play to make it 21-8 and completely flip momentum. The Grizzlies were never able to recover.
“That was just a great effort play by Jaden Stevenson,” Spradlen said of the heads-up defensive highlight. “He is a kid who can really run and he never gives up on a play. Last year against Austin-East, he did the same thing. He just always plays until the whistle blows.”
In the third, Greeneville went to the air as Quillen had a 26-yard strike to Stevenson and a 31-yarder to Gillespie as the Greene Devils extended their lead to 35-8. A 78-yard kickoff return by Grainger’s Ty Overbay set up a short field for the Grizzlies and McBee was in from the six on the last play of the third quarter. The defense stopped McBee on the two-point attempt and the score stood at 35-14 heading to the final quarter.
Greeneville added two more scoring plays in the final stanza. Adjatay Dobbs ran in from the 20-yard line and Damien Short capped the scoring with a 31-yard run. Graham was perfect on the night in extra points as he made the final score 49-14.
The regular season comes to a close next Friday as the Greene Devils, who are now 6-3, 4-1, host Sullivan East.