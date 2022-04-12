Welcome back to the diamond, Evie Rader. Welcome back to the conference championship hunt, South Greene.
Despite only three hits, the Lady Rebels found a way to win and move one game behind Chuckey-Doak for first place in District 1-2A. Down to her last strike with two out and two runners on base, Rader delivered the hit that mattered, and South Greene took a walk-off 5-4 win over Johnson County on Monday.
Rader’s line-drive single to center field allowed Whitney Casteel to score the tying run before Lexi Miller slid home safely to beat the throw. Having missed some games due to injury, Rader helped South Greene avenge an earlier 2-0 loss this season at Mountain City.
“I’m really proud of Evie. She deserves it,” South Greene coach Amy Hawk said. “She’s been hurt, so it’s her first game back in over a week. I was very happy for her.”
Hannah Penley and Miller had both drawn walks to get on base, with Penley out at second when Casteel hit into a fielder’s choice. Casteel then stole second to put both runners in scoring position with two outs, allowing Rader to deliver the timely hit South Greene (6-7, 3-1 District 1-2A) couldn’t find in its first meeting with Johnson County.
The Lady Rebels led 2-0 after one inning but had fallen behind by the sixth. Anna Willett delivered South Greene’s second hit of the game with one out, hitting a line-drive double to center and allowing Miller to score. Miller, who had drawn a leadoff walk, made it a 4-3 game.
Casteel’s ground-ball single to lead off the first inning proved critical. Rader wore a 1-0 pitch with one out, and both runners plated on a wild pitch to give South Greene the early lead.
“We did what we had to when we needed to,” Hawk said, while also acknowledging South Greene needs more plate production going forward. “I don’t want to take anything away from (Johnson County), but there was way too much striking out today. We were not getting the bat on the ball.”
Lady Longhorn pitcher Hannah Fritts struck out nine.
Miller got the start for South Greene and pitched 3.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits before Willett entered. Over the last 3.2 innings, Willett allowed a solo home run but otherwise struck out three and allowed just one hit.
Willett has also taken the pitcher’s circle at Johnson County, keeping the Lady Longhorns in check after their first two runs. But this time, South Greene produced the run support it needed.
Faith Walsh led off the second inning with a solo home run that landed just inside the left field foul pole, cutting South Greene’s lead to 2-1. Amy Gunter singled home two runs in the fourth, and Fritts led off the fifth with a solo shot of her own to make it 4-2.
Monday marked Johnson County’s second conference loss, the other coming to first-place Chuckey-Doak (4-0 District 1-2A).
UP NEXT
The Lady Rebels host district rival Happy Valley at 5 p.m. Tuesday before hosting county rival North Greene at 4 p.m. Wednesday.