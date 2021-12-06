Mikayla Kuehne finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and the Lincoln Memorial University defense held Tusculum University to two points over the final five minutes for a 55-47 South Atlantic Conference win at Pioneer Arena Saturday afternoon.
Shaquala Walton scored eight of her 14 points in the decisive fourth quarter for the Railsplitters (4-4, 2-3 SAC), who avenged a 59-47 loss to the Pioneers in last year’s SAC Championship game and snapped a six-game losing streak to Tusculum. Both teams finished with 33 rebounds and 13 turnovers in a game that had 10 ties and 10 lead changes, but Tusculum shot just 3-for-15 from the field in the final period in being outscored by a 14-6 margin.
Jordan Rogers led the Pioneers (2-6, 1-5 SAC) with a season-high 19 points and Mya Belton added a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jalia Arnwine contributed 11 points for the Pioneers, who shot 32.1 percent (17-for-53) from the field in the game and went 5-for-19 from three-point range. Rogers, who played 33 minutes off the bench, was 6-for-14 from the field and a perfect 6-for-6 at the foul line along with five rebounds and two assists.
Kuehne shot just 6-for-18 from the field but went 7-for-9 from the foul line, including 4-for-4 in the fourth quarter. For the game, the Railsplitters shot 38.3 percent (18-for-47) from the field and 9-for-23 from beyond the arc, but went 10-for-13 at the foul line including 5-for-6 in the final quarter.
Lincoln Memorial scored the game’s first six points on a three-pointer by Irelynn Davisson and a three-point play from Kuehne, but Tusculum tied it at 6-6 on back-to-back three-point plays from Belton and Arnwine. Tusculum took its only lead of the first quarter at 11-9 on two foul shots by Rogers with 5:25 left, but the Pioneers would go 0-for-6 from the field with two turnovers the rest of the period. Lincoln Memorial was just 2-for-8 from the floor in the final five minutes of the quarter, but those two field goals from Kuehne would give the Railsplitters a 14-11 lead after one.
Tusculum regained the lead at 16-14 on a three-pointer by Belton early in the second quarter, and neither team would lead by more than three points in the period, which came on a Walton jumper which gave the Railsplitters a 21-18 lead with 2:19 to go. Tusculum came back to tie the game on a three-pointer by Belton, and carried a 25-24 lead into halftime as Rogers hit a layup with five seconds left.
Belton led the Pioneers with 11 points and eight rebounds in the first half, while Arnwine and Rogers had six points apiece as Tusculum shot 30.8 percent (8-for-26) from the field. Kuehne paced the Railsplitters with 13 points and five rebounds, part of a 33.3 percent (8-for-24) shooting effort for LMU in the opening half.
Tusculum built its lead to 27-24 on a Rogers bucket in the first minute of the third quarter, and once again neither team led by more than three points in the quarter, which had four ties and three lead changes. Lindsay Proffitt hit two three-pointer in the final four minutes of the quarter and Davisson added one to give LMU a 41-38 lead with 52 seconds to play, but a three from Arnwine with 21 seconds left tied the score at 41 heading to the fourth.
Walton put the Railsplitters ahead 43-41 on the opening possession of the fourth quarter, but Rogers came back to level the score at 43-43 with 8:45 remaining. A three-pointer from Walton gave LMU the lead for good at 46-43 with 7:58 left, while the Pioneers would miss seven of their next eight shots until a layup by Arnwine cut the Railsplitter lead to 50-47 with 2:29 remaining. However, Tusculum would come up empty on its final five possessions while LMU would go 5-for-6 from the line in the final 1:05 to seal the win.
Rogers’ 19-point effort marks the fourth time in five games that she has scored in double figures off the bench for the Pioneers. Belton’s double-double was second of her career, joining a 14-point, 12-rebound effort against Johnson & Wales on Nov. 22, 2019. She also had two blocked shots and two steals before fouling out with 1:05 left.
Proffitt was also in double figures for Lincoln Memorial, hitting four three-pointers in seven attempts and finishing with 12 points in 26 minutes. Three of the Railsplitters’ five starters played all 40 minutes, as Walton accounted for 14 of LMU’s 16 bench points in the game.
Tusculum will host fourth-ranked North Georgia (6-0) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Arena.