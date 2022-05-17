AFTON — The moment Jimmy Willett commented he won’t forget this year’s Chuckey-Doak baseball team, a familiar voice spoke up.
“A lot of people won’t forget them,” declared Bobby Broyles, the Black Knights’ first baseball coach. And as much Black Knight baseball as Broyles has seen, it’s hard to argue otherwise.
One of Chuckey-Doak’s most successful seasons came to a close Monday night. Union County built a five-run cushion and held off the Black Knights’ late rally for an 8-5 win in the Region 1-2A semifinals.
Fresh off their first district tournament title in 20 years, the Black Knights didn’t go quietly. Jaylen Willett and Connor Lamons both singled in the bottom of the sixth. A two-out error allowed both runners to score as Datyn Bowman reached, and Austin Smith singled home Dillon Shelton to make it a 5-3 game.
“(In the sixth), I just told them this is it,” Jimmy Willett said. “You’ve got to leave it out there. You can’t take it with you … we were just a little late.”
Union County (24-8) got all three runs back in the top of the seventh, starting with Eli Edds’ RBI single. A two-out error and a bases-loaded walk put the Patriots up 8-3.
Cadin Tullock’s single and Willett’s double led off the bottom half. Cole Lamons singled home Tullock, before Willett plated on a one-out error at second. Union County caught the Black Knights stealing home for the second out, and relief pitcher Eben Hansen forced a pop-up to end the game.
Edds threw the first 5.2 innings and struck out 12, walking two and allowing no earned runs on six hits.
Willett batted 3-for-4 and scored two runs to lead Chuckey-Doak offensively. He and Austin McBurnett both doubled. Shelton’s single rounded out the Black Knights’ nine hits.
“I wish we could’ve gotten a few bunts down; I think that would’ve changed it,” Willett said. “We tried to squeeze once and got caught, just little stuff. It’s a game of inches now.”
Wade Fletcher struck out nine and walked four in his final start, which lasted six innings. He allowed three earned runs on five hits before Connor Lamons recorded the last three outs — all strikeouts.
Chuckey-Doak, which finished 22-6, was seeking its first region championship game and sectional berths since 2016.
“Been a good team,” Willett said. “Hate to see them go.”
Edds went 3-for-4 and Hansen 2-for-4 to lead the Patriots, the latter hitting a leadoff double and scoring on an error in the second inning. Max Richardson doubled in two runs in the third inning for a 3-0 lead, which grew to 5-0 in the sixth. Edds led off the frame with a solo home run.
UP NEXT
Union County travels to Pigeon Forge in Wednesday’s Region 1-2A championship game before the Class 2A sectional Friday.