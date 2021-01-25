Tyler Ramsey pumped in a game-high 28 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights nipped the Happy Valley Warriors 57-56 on Saturday.
Ramsey knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 15 points in the first half. Chuckey-Doak jumped to a 14-8 lead after one quarter, but trailed 26-25 at halftime.
Ramsey scored 13 points in the third quarter to help the Black Knights take a 46-44 lead.
Christian Derry added 10 points for Chuckey-Doak. The Black Knights, now 6-8, will host West Greene on Tuesday.
Alex Lunceford led Happy Valley with 22 points, while Blake Young scored 17.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS
South Greene 62
Hampton 35
Trey Gentry scored 17 points, Jase Roderick had 13, and Colby Brooks and Brendan Lisenby each added eight for South Greene.
South Greene also won the JV game 36-13. Lucas Couch and Evan Stills each scored eight points, while Will Arrowood scored six.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
Greeneville 28
Sullivan East 22
Abby Adkins scored nine points and Aaliyah Story added five points for Greeneville in the first round of the area tourney.
Greeneville will play at John Sevier at 5 p.m. Tuesday.